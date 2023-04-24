Waunakee saluted a number of volunteers and leaders at the annual Waunakee Community Awards banquet April 23. Service clubs throughout the community select individuals and businesses to honor for the event hosted by the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce at Rex's Innkeeper.
The awards and the recipients are as follows:
-American Legion Post 360 Leadership Award: Monsignor James Gunn.
-Waunakee Community Service Department Friend of the Community: WP Beverages.
-Waunakee Neighborhood Connection Neighbor of the Year: Joel Lewis.
-Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence: Red & White Wine Bar.
-Waunakee Senior Center Senior Volunteer of the Year: Jean Hensen.
-Waunakee Optimist Club Outstanding Senior Student Award: Anna Lauer.
-Waunakee Community Cares Coalition Healthy and Resilient Community Advocate: Jodie Sorenson.
-Create Waunakee Bright Light Award: Mary Wright #Stronger Together 53597
-Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Orchid Award for Best New Building: David's Certified Auto Repair.
-Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Orchid Award for Best New Development: Octopi Brewery.
-Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Orchid Award for Best New Renovation: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.
-Waunakee FFA Club Agricultural Enterprise Award: Allie Valencia.
-Waunakee Rotary Club Outstanding Business Person: Ellen Schaaf.
-Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Rising Star: Paul Simon.
-Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Community Service Organization: Waunakee Food Pantry.
-Waunakee Rotary Club Safety Award: Todd Meffert and David Kopp.
-Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Champion: Phil Willems.
-Waunakee Lions Club Distinguished Service Award: JoAnn Hoffman.