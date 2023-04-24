Award recipients
Shown are the guests of honor at the Waunakee Community Awards Banquet.

 Waunakee Chamber of Commerce

Waunakee saluted a number of volunteers and leaders at the annual Waunakee Community Awards banquet April 23. Service clubs throughout the community select individuals and businesses to honor for the event hosted by the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce at Rex's Innkeeper.

The awards and the recipients are as follows: 