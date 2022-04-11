Lisa Humenik (back, second from left), executive director of the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, accepts the donation of 25 tied fleece blankets created by Junior Girl Scout Troop 81243 for their Bronze Award project.
Junior Girl Scout Troop 81243 completed two projects Sunday, April 10, as the members ended their cookie sale and donated 25 tied fleece blankets to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
The 13 fifth-graders, who all attend Waunakee Intermediate School, sold 7,630 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies. With a matching program from an area farm, several customers who purchased cookies donated them to the Waunakee Food Pantry; for each box donated, the farm donated a half gallon of milk.
The troop is also working on its Bronze Award project, the highest leadership award for Junior Girl Scouts. As part of the seven-steps required to complete the submittal, the scouts tied fleece blankets then donated them to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection as part of that nonprofit's Build a Bed program.
The Troop leaders are Jessica Salt and Divya Prasanth; Connie Vacho was the cookie coordinator.