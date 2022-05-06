ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
May 18, 1922
A.W. Cameron, 65, prominent businessman of this village, died at Methodist Hospital, Madison Tuesday.
Miss Priscilla Kalscheur and Martin Koch were united in marriage in St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Tuesday, May 16.
Miss Rose Richards and Math Lambert were married last Thursday morning at St. Michael’s parsonage, Dane.
Miss Cyrene Rowley celebrated her 9th birthday anniversary on Monday.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 19, 1927
Mr. and Mrs. John Wipperfurth celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 15.
Edna Stehr is confined to her bed with blood poison in her leg which started from a blister on her heel.
The high school baseball team played and won three games. They defeated Merrimac 17-3, Lodi 6-5 and Verona 10-2.
Kohlman Auto Co. has installed a valve and cylinder grinder.
The Nite-Hawk Orchestra will broadcast over Station WIBU Monday night.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 8, 1947
Miss Louise Diericks and Edwin Sande were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here on Saturday, May 3.
Miss Mary Ann Endres and Raymond Laufenberg were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here on May 6.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Herbrand announce the birth of a son on Thursday, May 8, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Miss Mary Mueller and William Chambers Jr. were united in marriage at St. Michael’s Church, Dane, on Thursday, May 8.
Lois Ireland, a High School senior, received the Ingersoll Award for the State of Wisconsin for a watercolor painting.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 15, 1952
Miss Mary Lou Kalscheur and Roman Schmitt were united in St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Thursday, May 8.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Pertzborn are the proud parents of a son born on Sunday, May 11, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Miss Elaine Statz and Leonard Ziegler were united in marriage in St. Michael’s Church, Dane, on May 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kelly announce the birth of a daughter on May 8 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Audrey Hobi has been chosen by the high school faculty to attend Badger State at Madison.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 3, 1962
Jack Trantin Jr., well-known Waunakee businessman and president of the Waunakee Alloy Casting Corporation, died Saturday evening at Sauk-Prairie Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
Marilyn Diericks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Diericks, and Carole Maier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Maier, were named Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, of the Senior Class at Waunakee High School.
Monday, May 7, Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Lynch, Waunakee, became the parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
May 18, 1972
The Waunakee School District’s new $2.3 million high school will be dedicated on Sunday, May 21.
Mrs. Cecilia S. Kuehn, 69, lifelong Town of Springfield resident, died Friday, May 12, at the home of a son, Wilfred, Cross Plains, after a brief illness.
Waunakee High School senior Rich Wagner was named among the top high school mathematics students following a statewide contest.
The Waunakee High School baseball nine defeated Verona 17-0 behind the no-hit, 10 strikeout performance of junior pitcher Randy Enge.
Announcement was made this week from the office of Sen. Gaylord Nelson that a grant in aid from Department of Interior Bureau of Recreation had been issued to the village in the amount of $26,250 for the acquisition of a parcel of land for a new park.
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 6, 1982
Jon Anderson and Marie Herbrand were chosen King and Queen at the Waunakee High School’s Junior Prom last Saturday. Miniature King and Queen were Brenda Statz, daughter of Dave and Dorothy Statz, and Ricky Statz, son of Ron and Toni Statz.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday approved the hiring of Douglas Gehrke of Lake Mills as the fifth officer on the village police here.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jim Heffernan, assistant junior high principal and director of instruction for the Waunakee School District.
Christi Meyer, Waunakee, is one of the winners in the Dane County Extension Homemakers 30th annual college competition among Dane County students.
Cindy Fischer and Gary Tygum are the newly installed presidents of the Waunakee Jaycettes and Jaycees. Retiring presidents are Diane Ballweg and Joe Stout.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 30, 1992
Students at Waunakee High School learned about the insidious disease AIDS from Mike and Sherrie Johnson. Mike Johnson contracted the disease about six years ago.
The Women and Children with Special Needs Foundation moved one step closer to establishing their proposed substance abuse treatment center for women at the former Yahara Center when the Westport town board authorized preparing a Wisconsin Development Fund grant application.
Julie and Jim Laufenberg, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter on April 22 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Michael Duren, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Duren, has been offered an appointment as a Cadet at the United States Coast Guard Academy, New London, Conn.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
May 2, 2002
Several Waunakee residents were honored at Sunday’s Community Awards Banquet, including, Bernie Cleary, Craig Pilsner, Dan Kurtz, Bambi Statz, Steve Richardson, Bernette O’Connor, Sue and Rich Wipperfurth, the owners of Carl F. Statz and Sons and Katie Holmes.
A Waunakee pastor is one of thousands of U.S. military personnel doing their part for Operation Enduring Freedom. Pastor Kirk Morledge of First Presbyterian Church is a lieutenant commander in the United States Naval Reserve Chaplain Corps. He is tending to the spiritual side of U.S. service people and their families at Rota, Spain Naval Station.
The Waunakee High School Varsity baseball team continued its trek through the inaugural season of the Badger Conference North last week with two games. The Warriors hosted Baraboo on Tuesday and traveled to rival Sauk Prairie on Thursday.
TEN YEARS AGO
May 3, 2012
During Dane County Supervisor Dave Ripp’s long tenure on the Dane County Board, he’s become a sort of public works guru. It may not be sexy, but the Supervisor from the Town of Springfield puts a lot of time and energy into landfill projects.
The few polling booths at Waunakee Village Hall have remained standing since the April 3 election. Local clerks knew another election day was just around the corner – a May 8 primary to determine the candidates in the June 5 gubernatorial recall. So they left the small booths up for any early voters.
Let There Be Lights, the non-profit organization raising $110,000 to install lights on the high school baseball field to make baseball playtime safer for all, needs just $30,000 more to reach their goal.
A Waunakee company was among about 10 nationwide to help replace the fence surrounding Arlington National Cemetery last week. Qual Line Fence donated time and materials to help install the 700-foot, 6-foot tall, black, vinyl-coated chainlink structure surrounding the cemetery.