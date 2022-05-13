National Police Week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, D.C., to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Locally, the Waunakee Police Department plays an integral role in keeping the Waunakee community safe and responding during emergencies. During National Police Week, we thank our local law enforcement for the work they do in our village and in Dane County.
Waunakee offers also hosts events and play a large role in community festivals throughout the year.
Coffee with a Cop will be the morning of June 2 at the Waunakee Senior Center, offering a chance for local residents to meet members of the Waunakee department.
National Night Out will be the afternoon on Aug. 9 at the Waunakee Village Park with the Waunakee Police Department and other area first responders giving demonstrations and offering refreshments.