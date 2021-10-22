This past week, art students at Waunakee Community High School could be seen painting inside of the pyramid entrance at the east side of the building.
Schumacher Farm Park is working with Dane Arts Mural Arts to create a mural for the county park's Center for Rural History. Alicia Rheal, mural production director and lead artist with DAMA, worked with the Friends of Schumacher Farm to create the mural design. The DAMA team then created panels for the students paint.
"Schumacher Farm definitely had a vision for what they wanted," Rheal said about the pastoral farm scene.
Art teachers Beth Crook de Valdez and Julie Gross had worked with DAMA in the past and found students enjoyed the project. One of the larger projects is on Main Street on the west wall of the Waunakee Furniture, ETC, building.
"DAMA is a such a great organization to work with," Crook de Valdez said, adding that the team "makes it pretty painless for us. Students are really excited to see their artwork installed."
Rheal said she expected the students to finish this phase of the project on Oct. 22. Afterwards, some of the smaller details of the mural will be painted before the panels are put together. The mural is anticipated to be installed within the farm park's Center for Rural History by the end of the year.