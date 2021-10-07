Two individuals are facing felony charges in Dane County Circuit Court from separate traffic incidents in Waunakee during the first week of October.
The first incident occurred Oct. 1 at approximately 4:36 p.m., when police responded to a report of an individual on Centennial Parkway, who, according to a criminal complaint, “appeared to be slumped over in the driver’s seat.” The complaint states that the vehicle, a bronze Ford Escape, was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Centennial Parkway an Freshir Court, perpendicular to the normal flow of traffic.
After making initial contact with the individual, the responding officer called for backup. The officers reportedly detected a strong odor of intoxicants, and observed the driver slurring his words with slow, delayed and clumsy movements.
The complaint alleges that the driver, Benjamin Metzger, age 44, of Waunakee, was operating while intoxicated and resisted the officers as they attempted to arrest him. The officers obtained a warrant for a blood draw.
Metzger faces a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fourth offense, and resisting an officer.
The second incident involved a relatively high speed chase throughout an area of the village where the speed limit is 25 mph.
On Oct. 4, a Waunakee officer observed a black Jeep SUV fail to stop at a stop sign at Dover Drive and S. Division Street, according to a separate criminal complaint. The officer activated his emergency lights, but the driver accelerated to an estimated speed of 40 to 50 mph on Division Street, turning onto Knightsbridge Road and at times driving in the wrong lane, according to the criminal complaint.
After the defendant turned onto Kingston Way, officers began searching the apartment complexes’ parking lots there and located the suspect vehicle, the complaint states. Officers identified the suspect as 30-year-old Golden P. Smith Jr., of Cambridge. Smith exited a residence and made contact with the officer, then indicated that he was on “a felony bond for driving,” and did not want to go to jail, according to the complaint.
Court records show Smith was charged with fleeing an officer Aug. 24. As a condition of Smith’s release, he was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle. Smith faces another felony charge of attempting to flee an officer from the Oct. 4 incident, along with felony bail jumping.