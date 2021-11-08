School district announces staff recognition honorees

The Waunakee Community School District’s staff recognition committee has announced its first quarter staff recognition awards.
Receiving the honor for the quarter are Denise Farnsworth, Robert Homan, Rebecca McDonough, Sue Pasinato, Barb Salverson and Sheila Weihert.
Denise Farnsworth is a third-grade teacher at Prairie Elementary School noted for her rapport with all students. The committee said she creates a nurturing, inclusive classroom centered on positive relationships.
“Her ability to continually provide high quality learning opportunities and approach each day with a smile filled with compassion is second to none. Her countless ways of providing an enriching learning experience (spending time outside, caring for the school garden) for her students is a model for others to emulate,” the committee said.
Robert Homan is the head custodian at Arboretum Elementary School who brings a can-do attitude to find solutions to challenges the buildings have experienced in the past two years.
“Bob also looks for opportunities to improve processes and procedures before there is a problem. Bob’s smile and sense of humor bring lightness to everyone. He makes everyone feel super important — including the kiddos,” the committee said.
Rebecca McDonough works behind the scenes as the administrative assistant to the district administrator. She attends, organizes, places notices for, and completes board of education meetings “with grace, positivity, and dedication,” the committee said. “Rebecca also is an amazing resource. She has worked in several different positions throughout our district and is able to offer background and history.”
Sue Pasinato is a first-grade teacher at Prairie Elementary who creates an inclusive environment in her classroom centered of the core values of respect and kindness that are also demonstrated by her students.
“Sue provides a great learning environment for all students. Some of those students are newcomers, which has presented additional challenges with communication. She continues to embrace these new learners with love and compassion, seeking ways to help them grow as learners. Sue is calm, patient and makes her classroom such a fun environment,” the committee said.
Barb Salverson is the administrative assistant to the associate principals at Waunakee High School who is a resource for staff working on budgets.
“She is always positive and helpful, and willing to go above and beyond for new staff and veteran staff who have questions or need any type of guidance. If she doesn’t have an answer, she takes the time to dig deeper and figure it out, with never a complaint,” the committee said.
Sheila Weihert is the principal at Arboretum Elementary School whom the committee noted for her leadership and ability to juggle
projects, while creating a team that allows all to shine.
“She always keeps her cool even when everyone around her is not. She is a great person to talk to and she helps find a solution to any problem,” the committee said.