With many of us working from home and social engagements on hold, reading a book sounds like a good use of our time and a healthy distraction.
Gov. Tony Evers’ revised Safer at Home order, which began Friday, permitted libraries to begin offering curbside services, and the Waunakee Public Library looked to begin allowing staff back into the building to carry this out Monday.
“It’s not as easy as trying to get all the staff into the building and allowing staff to get books out to cars,” said Erick Plumb, Waunakee’s library director.
Library staff will have to practice social distancing, with only one person in a room at a time and one person handling books while wearing masks.
Contacted by the Tribune on Friday, Plumb said he and the librarians believe they have a plan in place that will work, with some staff returning to work in limited ways on Monday. They will then call patrons who have items currently on hold for pickup, and starting Tuesday, library patrons place materials on hold through the online LINKcat system. When they are notified that their holds are available, they can call the library at (608) 849-4217 to schedule a pick-up time.
Appointments will be set 10 minutes apart.
“We’ll see how that goes. We can adjust it,” Plumb said, either by lengthening or reducing the window of time.
When people come to pick up materials, library staff will wear masks and gloves and place the materials either in the open trunks of cars or in a passenger’s seat through an open door.
The plan is to offer the service Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. for the first two weeks, but Plumb said Saturday hours may be added. Plumb said they wanted to offer late afternoon hours for those who work days.
“I think people are just itching to get their hands on books and movies,” Plumb said.
Library staff are also eager to get back into the building, he said.
But the selection of books at the Waunakee library branch will be more limited than it was prior to the COVID-19 crisis. Currently, the Waunakee library is limited to the materials on its own shelves, about 50,000 items, as opposed to the more than 2 million items within the entire South Central Library system. Deliveries between the libraries have not resumed, mainly due to concerns about multiple people handling materials.
“I’m hopeful the next Safer at Home provision will allow that,” Plumb said.
Still, library patrons who see a book at another library within the system through LINKCat can pick it up there.
Those with weak or no internet service can also make use of the library’s fairly robust Wi-Fi network from outside. Some spots in the parking lot near the book drop have strong service, so people can get online while in their cars there.
“The covered patio on the rear entrance would also be a good place, if it’s nice weather, to have access to Wi-Fi,” Plumb added.
The library has continued some of its programs virtually. Each Tuesday and Thursday, children’s librarian Brittany Gitzlaff leads Storytime for families.
“Several hundred people are watching us live,” Plumb said. “I know that a lot of people that have kids regularly go to Storytime. It’s nice for kids to see a familiar face. There’s that interaction and it is a sense of normalcy I think we’re all craving.”
The library also hosted an online Trivia Night for adults, and the hope is to offer other online adult programs, Plumb added.
