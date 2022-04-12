Mark Joraanstad, executive director Arizona School Administrators, presents Jeff Gregorich with AASA National Superintendent Certification on Friday, April 8. Gregorich graduated from Waunakee High School with the class of 1979.
Jeff Gregorich, Superintendent of the Hayden-Winkelman School District, was among the 25 Arizona superintendents recently recognized for successfully completing the AASA National Superintendent Certification.
“I am pleased to congratulate Jeff Gregorich for completing the AASA National Superintendent Certification and being a member of the class of 2022 Arizona superintendents that have dedicated themselves to become effective and visionary school leaders in Arizona,” said Mark Joraanstad, executive director, Arizona School Administrators.
“I felt the AASA National Superintendent Certification Program provided me with the opportunities to discuss and work through challenging issues confronting our school districts as educational leaders today. It was a once in a life-time experience that allowed the top school leaders in Arizona to come together and learn from each other in a collaborative, rigorous and enriching environment,” said Jeff Gregorich.
AASA, The School Superintendents Association, founded in 1865, is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world.