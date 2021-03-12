Waunakee Community High School (WCHS) will begin to host sporting events this spring. Over the next two months, Waunakee will hold football, soccer and volleyball games. These events will take place at Warrior Stadium, WCHS Fieldhouse, and Warrior Pitch.
To remain in compliance with Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC), home events will have limited spectators in attendance to follow the mass gathering guidelines in Dane County. All school grounds surrounding the venue location are included in the capacity limits.
The district is asking for cooperation with these exterior spaces to be avoided for sporting events. For example, watching an event outside the fence still counts towards those capacity limits and the district would unfortunately have to ask you to leave.
Each player will be allowed to bring two guests to the event. General admission at sporting events will not be allowed. There will be no student fan section at any event.
Spectators will be required to wear a face covering at all times and must maintain physical distancing of six (6) feet. Each venue will have the seating area marked indicating where seating is permitted and where seating is not permitted. There will be no concessions available at home events.
As PHMDC health orders change, the district will review them and make changes as appropriate.
The Digital Communications class will livestream varsity events on the Waunakee Athletics YouTube page.
If you have any questions please contact Aaron May, Activities Director, at (608) 849-2100x2053 or aaronmay@waunakee.k12.wi.us.
