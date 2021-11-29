As the month of December begins, events are planned to get the community into the Christmas spirit.
Friday, Light the Night with Santa returns but with a twist this year: the Merrier Waunakee Christmas Holiday Light Parade has also been revived. Waunakee Chamber of Commerce Director Ellen Schaaf said member Karen Haag suggested the parade return to celebrate Waunakee’s 150th year.
Santa will ride in the Waunakee Fire Department’s antique fire truck as a salute to Waunakee’s new truck purchased this year.
“It’s a unique thing we can do outside,” Schaaf said.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, about 20 floats will proceed down Main Street from the roundabout as the tree is lit. The parade will continue east to the Waunakee Depot where the Chamber office is located and then to the Village Park.
It will end at Village Park where the attendees can walk through to admire the Rotary in Lights display. Christian Life Assembly of God Church will host a caroling event with cider and sheet music for those who want to sing along.
“I’m excited for Santa and for the floats,” Schaaf said, adding community members have “really stepped up.”
Saturday, Santa returns to Waunakee for a visit with families. The big guy will be at Centennial Park with Mrs. Claus Dec. 4 to greet families at the shelter from 1-4 p.m. Children can also drop off letters to Santa at the event.