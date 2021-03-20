The COVID-19 pandemic canceled all of last year’s summer festivals in Waunakee and most places around the globe, but as more people become vaccinated, festivals are returning – at least in some shape or form.
Organizers of three Waunakee festivals – WaunaBoom, WaunaFest and Wauktoberfest – all have plans to offer the annual celebrations. But, depending on the infection rate and health advisories at the time, they may be modified. Some health experts are predicting all United States residents will be eligible for the vaccine as of May 1. The three festivals in Waunakee are scheduled for July and September.
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner, who serves on the WaunaBoom committee, said they are consulting with EMS Director Scott Russell and local family physician Bill Ranum to plan for the Independence Day celebration. The organizers will follow the state and county health departments' advisories for the event, which will take place at Ripp Park. Right now, vendors are booked, and the organizers intend to move forward, Zellner said. The one thing missing from the festival will be bounce houses for kids, due to sanitizing requirements. If more restrictive limits on gatherings return, residents may need to watch the fireworks from locations other than Ripp Park.
The organizers also plan to include displays of the Ho-Chunk Nation to mark the village’s 150th year as part of July 4 event. The sesquicentennial will likely be part of all Waunakee festivals this year.
WaunaFest will look much different than in previous years. It won’t have a beer tent at Centennial park, but many of the activities during the July 30-31 weekend will return, said WaunaFest President Leonard Allen. Also missing this year will be the beer tent and parade.
Still, Friday night and Saturday will feature drive-thru food fair events. Saturday, the Lioness Club will again present its craft fair, and the car show is also on. The WaunaFest Run has been rescheduled; details are expected about that event soon. In May, the volleyball and softball tournament organizers will decide whether to offer those as part of WaunaFest.
For now, Wauktoberfest is set for Sept. 17-20 on the Endres Manufacturing Grounds, according to its website, Wauktoberfest.com. Nothing has been canceled for that weekend; in fact, one new feature will be polka lessons.
Wauktoberfest opens with a bourbon and cigar tasting event and a separate wine tasting, then entertainment at the Endres Manufacturing Grounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Mary Jo Gatzke, who serves on the committee, said many of the popular bands will return this year. The Tribune will feature stories on all of the summer festival plans throughout the season.
