If Dr. Bill Ranum ever needed a side gig, he might try his hand at comedy.
As the Waunakee Village Board presented Ranum with a proclamation honoring his years of service as a trustee from 2016-22, Ranum brought levity to the May 16 meeting with his “airing of grievances,” as he called it, recognizing the staff and board members in his own way.
Ranum called out finance Director Renee Meinholz for “being too nice.”
“She’s always at the meetings and she’s always the nicest one there,” he said.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt’s offense was “learning how to do Zoom.”
“That didn’t help me,” Ranum said.
Ranum presented Village Clerk Karla Endres with a picture and said, “Karla’s perfect. She’s going to save everybody.
Perhaps poking fun at attorneys, Ranum said, “I don’t have my lawyer in the room because one lawyer is good; two lawyers is bad. Every time there were two lawyers, it was horrible.”
Ranum noted Trustee Nila Frye, a child care provider, helped with his own kids, then called out trustees Phil Willems and Gary Herzberg, saying they “work too hard.”
He was also aggrieved by Trustee Sam Kaufmann “for knowing what to do when he was 7; I don’t know how he did it,” he said.
Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger’s offense was reading the consent agenda, and Trustee Erin Moran always tried to “out-late” Ranum, he said.
“And she did it again,” Ranum added, as Moran was absent from the May 16 meeting.
To President Chris Zellner, Ranum said:
“For 20 years, you never said ‘good defense’ playing old-man basketball. You did talk me into this, and so I appreciate it.”
Zellner thanked Ranum, then said, “You’re right. You never did play defense.”