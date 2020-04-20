With social distancing, most meetings are either canceled, postponed or held virtually through Zoom these days. When the Waunakee Rotary Club met on Zoom April 16, therapist C.J. Webster from Stonetree Therapy in Waunakee discussed the psychological toll of quarantine, a subject that has been well researched.
During a quarantine, suicide numbers increase, he said, though right now, the numbers are not being checked.
Webster said that families with three or more children have lower mental-health risk factors during this time. Those seeing the highest levels of psychological distress are in the 16- to 24-year-old age group, he said, and may be less diligent about social distancing.
Some feel they want to live their lives in spite of the danger, or may not take the precautions seriously.
Webster said when this is all over, many people will still be in avoidance and 54 percent will avoid others who show signs of illness. Twenty-six percent will continue to avoid enclosed spaces such as offices, along with healthy social interaction, he added.
Webster said we are now at stage 2 of the quarantine because our situation remains unchanged. Three to four weeks ago, we were adjusting and feeling a sense of general discomfort. During that time, anxiety increased and there was fear of the unknown.
Now we are developing a new routine and adjusting.
However, many may see an increase in depressive symptoms, wondering when this will end and thinking about what life used to be like, what it will be like and what it is right now.
Many will start to look for ways to deal with the frustration such as going out for walks, calling family members or sleeping more. Some will turn to substance abuse, he said.
As this continues, anxiety can turn into more of a depression, a sense of blandness where one becomes less motivated and does less, causing a spiral into more depression.
Others may have a trauma reaction with flashbacks and strange dreams as their brains try to make sense of the situation.
“Fear of the unknown raises the risk of a trauma response,” Webster said.
One indication of general concern is significant changes in hygiene. Another is depression that shows in a loss of passion for things you were once passionate about.
Impaired function – difficulty keeping up with cooking, looking after yourself or family – is another.
Changes in sleep without benefit is another indication. In some cases, people now have time to sleep enough. But sleeping 15 hours per day and still not feeling awake and alert should be of concern. Some may also feel a sense of disassociation.
Webster said we have done well in efforts to flatten the curve, but should now work on flattening the mental-health curve. We can look out for each other by checking in and calling loved ones. To keep yourself mentally healthy, it’s important to stay active. Also, try to differentiate what you can and cannot control, maintain self-care, create a schedule and regulate news consumption.
“Continue to connect with your values,” Webster said, and make time to do the things you love such as enjoying music and social interaction.
Another tip is to do something for someone else. Also, try to connect to a history of resiliency by talking to parents or grandparents about how they survived difficult times. And remember to practice self-care.
We should also connect with the environment.
“Go out to remember there’s more to the world than our little boxes that we’re in. Go out, look at the sky,” Webster said, adding it helps with any sense of disassociation.
