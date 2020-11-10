Santa's visit
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit with Santa at the Waunakee Village Center last year. Waunakee-area children are invited to write letters to be published in the Tribune for Santa to read.

 File photo

The Waunakee Tribune is accepting letters to Santa and short essays from children on their favorite things about the winter season.

Santa has been a long-time subscriber of the paper, and he especially appreciates reading what kids' have to say during the holiday season.

Letters can be mailed to 204 Moravian Valley Road, Suite F, Waunakee, WI 53597 or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com

The deadline to submit letters is Dec. 1.

