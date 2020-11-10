The Waunakee Tribune is accepting letters to Santa and short essays from children on their favorite things about the winter season.
Santa has been a long-time subscriber of the paper, and he especially appreciates reading what kids' have to say during the holiday season.
Letters can be mailed to 204 Moravian Valley Road, Suite F, Waunakee, WI 53597 or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com
The deadline to submit letters is Dec. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.