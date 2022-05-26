If all goes as planned, when the daylight hours shorten this fall, new lighting at the Waunakee Dog Park will make it more inviting for dog owners looking to exercise with their pets.
The Waunakee Rotary Club is now raising funds through the WaunaFest Raffle to install solar lights at the dog park, selling raffle tickets with proceeds going both to WaunaFest and to the park project.
Ken Pesik is one of several Rotarians involved in the planning. He said he had taken his dog to the park along Hwy. 19, on the northside of Ripp Park, and heard a desire for lighting.
“It was starting to get to be late fall, and [park users] were all lamenting the fact that in another month or so, they wouldn’t be able to use the park because it would be too dark,” Pesik said.
The club consulted with Waunakee Utilities on the project, and two engineers in the club, Max Ujdak and Alex Welk, helped with the design. Solar lights will be installed along a portion of the driveway, the gate area and a portion of the park area. The Waunakee Parks Committee has approved the plan.
Pesik said the lighting has been designed so that it does not escape the park area. The lights just extend the park’s use, said Sue McDade, Waunakee community services director.
“In the spring and fall, when people want to be there with their pets, these lights are going to help people make use of the facility,” McDade said, adding that electric lights would be costly to install in such a remote location, and solar lighting has no ongoing costs.
“Rotary has been so good to us,” McDade said. “They’re so in tune with the village and the park system and what kind of next steps can make things better.”
The lights will also add safety, Pesik said. The project includes four 14-foot light stands, each with its own solar panel. The battery lifespan is three days, ensuring light if the weather is stormy.
Because of the site’s wet conditions, Qual Line Fence will put in steel footings, and the club will provide landscaping around the lights.
Rotary has contributed to a number of Waunakee park projects, including an ADA accessible pier at the Village Center Pond two years ago, a bridge at Castle Creek Conservancy on Division Street, and Rotary Plaza near Village Hall.
“I think it’s all part of Rotary giving back to the community. If you look around a lot of the parks in the area, our projects have been designed to help the usefulness,” Pesik said.
Pesik noted that an aerator installed by Rotary at the Village Center helps with fishing, agitating the algae to break it up. Eventually, the bottom of the pond will harden as the oxygen improves the body of water, he said.
The WaunaFest Raffle this year offers three large prizes – $5000, $2500 and $1000 in cash – and only 1,000 tickets have been printed. Rotarians are selling them for $20 each, with the drawing set for July 31 at 4 p.m. at Centennial Park.
Rotarians are writing grants for the solar lights, as well.
“This is a feel-good project, too,” Pesik said. “We’ve been cooped up for two years and haven’t been able to do a group project.”
The service club’s contributions to Waunakee’s parks have been recognized over the years with a Wisconsin Park and Recreation Associations Partnership Award. Next Sunday, during the Community Awards Banquet, the Community Services Department will present the club with the Friend of the Community Award.
McDade said in addition to the building projects, club members offer services in other ways, volunteering at the Easter Egg Hunt, Tri 4 Schools, Santa at the Village Center and other events.