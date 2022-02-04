4-H members recognized Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Feb 4, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following Waunakee Whirlwinds 4-H Club members were recognized for their 4-H Project and Participation in their club at the Dane County 4-H level.Project Record BooksJohn Karls - on his way to the Key AwardLindsey Kobza - on her way to GOLDBrandon Statz - on his way to GOLDAva Kietzman - on her way to GOLDRachel Kietzman - on her way to GOLDKathryn Baumgart - on her way to GOLDLily Follen - on her way to GOLDEloise Blaschka - on her way to SILVERSam Follen - on his way to SILVERMya Murdock - on her way to BRONZEEli Follen - on his way to BRONZELauren Poehlman - on her way to BRONZEKayla Statz - Silver PinFox Crawford - Silver PinAlyssa Statz - Bronze PinParticipation Record BooksKathryn Baumgart - Dog Senior Pin - Home Environment Senior PinRachel Kietzman - Dog Senior PinSam Follen - Woodworking Intermediate Pin - Photography Intermediate PinLauren Poehlman - Creative Writing Intermediate Pin - Art Intermediate PinEli Follen - Drawing and Painting Junior Pin - Creative Writing Junior PinLily Follen - Quilting Senior Pin - Poultry Senior PinJohn Karls -Woodworking Senior Pin - Poultry Senior PinFox Crawford - Clothing Intermediate Pin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Waunakee school district plans for November referendum Two events aimed at building resilience, unity For families starting over, nonprofit helps make them feel at home Waunakee woman accused of sexual assault Waunakee's Mercurio, Ottosen go 1-2 at first-ever WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!