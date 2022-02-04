The following Waunakee Whirlwinds 4-H Club members were recognized for their 4-H Project and Participation in their club at the Dane County 4-H level.

Project Record Books

John Karls - on his way to the Key Award

Lindsey Kobza - on her way to GOLD

Brandon Statz - on his way to GOLD

Ava Kietzman - on her way to GOLD

Rachel Kietzman - on her way to GOLD

Kathryn Baumgart - on her way to GOLD

Lily Follen - on her way to GOLD

Eloise Blaschka - on her way to SILVER

Sam Follen - on his way to SILVER

Mya Murdock - on her way to BRONZE

Eli Follen - on his way to BRONZE

Lauren Poehlman - on her way to BRONZE

Kayla Statz - Silver Pin

Fox Crawford - Silver Pin

Alyssa Statz - Bronze Pin

Participation Record Books

Kathryn Baumgart - Dog Senior Pin - Home Environment Senior Pin

Rachel Kietzman - Dog Senior Pin

Sam Follen - Woodworking Intermediate Pin - Photography Intermediate Pin

Lauren Poehlman - Creative Writing Intermediate Pin - Art Intermediate Pin

Eli Follen - Drawing and Painting Junior Pin - Creative Writing Junior Pin

Lily Follen - Quilting Senior Pin - Poultry Senior Pin

John Karls -Woodworking Senior Pin - Poultry Senior Pin

Fox Crawford - Clothing Intermediate Pin

Recommended for you