ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
May 4, 1922
At the village board meeting Monday night, every board member favored the construction of a 24-foot strip of concrete pavement in the center for Waunakee’s Main Street.
The Sunnyside Dairy has reduced the price of milk from 10 cents to 8 cents per quart for the summer months.
Mr. and Mrs. John Dorn announce the birth of a daughter last week.
The residence now occupied by the Sisters of St. Agnes has been sold to James Christianson at an auction held Tuesday for $505.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 5, 1927
Andrew Schunk, 74, died at his home in this village Tuesday morning. He was an officer of the Farmers State Bank.
Irvin Olson, village electrician, is now making his home in rooms in the P.R. Riphahn residence.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kirchesh announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, May 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Karls announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, April 28.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May, 1, 1947
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Simon Sr. will celebrate their Golden wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 4.
Miss Mary Ellen Frederick and Vincent Ziegler were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday, April 26.
The Rev. Michael J. Jacobs, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, observed his Silver Jubilee on Sunday, April 27.
Miss Eleanor Kamrowski and Joseph Barbian were united in marriage at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Winona, Minn., on Saturday, April 26.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 1, 1952
Larry Endres was elected president of the Waunakee Civic Club at the annual meeting held Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Karls are rejoicing over the arrival of a son on April 27 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Miss Lucy Kalscheuer and Alfred Barman were united in marriage in St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Tuesday, April 29.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Furstenberg of Beloit are proud parents of a daughter born Sunday, April 27, at Beloit Municipal Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
April 26, 1962
Tom Endres, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Endres, has been chosen king of the Waunakee Junior Prom. He has asked Pat Statz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Statz, to be his queen at the annual event.
Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Pulvermacher, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at Madison General Hospital.
Luke Lamboley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Lamboley, a member of the UW baseball team who came in with a clutch play, was partly responsible for the UW team win over Illinois Wesleyan Monday at Bloomington, Ind.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
May 4, 1972
The village board adjourned its Monday night meeting at about midnight but found it necessary to reconvene on Tuesday night because of the crowded agenda. Action taken Monday included appointing a new board member, bid opening, revoking grocery stores’ beer licenses and adopting a State Comprehensive Plan zoning map. Newly elected board members Bill Bremser and Bernie Cleary started their two-year terms.
Arthur Lamboley Sr., 87, Portage, a former jeweler and former owner of the Waunakee Telephone Company, died Tuesday, May 2, in a Portage Hospital.
On Saturday, April 29, in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ashton, Mr. and Mrs. John Wagner gave their daughter, Kathy, in marriage to David C. Ripp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Ripp, Waunakee.
Pitching woes fell on the Warrior baseball team as they lost two games last week, giving up a total of 6 runs in the two contests. The local nine was defeated by Poynette 7-5 and lost to Wisconsin Heights 9-2.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 15, 1982
The Waunakee school district should end the school year in strong financial shape. Gary Nelson, director of school finance, told the board that unbudgeted revenue and reduced spending could leave the district with a $37,000 surplus at the end of the year.
The Westport Town Board has approved an initial resolution authorizing the issuance of $1 million in industrial development revenue bonds to finance construction of a recreational facility south of the Yahara River on Westport Road.
Ronald Schaefer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Schaefer, Waunakee, has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Diring, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the birth of their daughter at Methodist Hospital on April 6.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 9, 1992
Robert Ohlsen, former clerk-treasurer in the Village of Waunakee, defeated first-term incumbent Lisa Lutz for the Dane County Board seat from District 27 Tuesday. Tom Hellenbrand of Westport defeated John Neess, a Shorewood Hills trustee, for the right to represent District 25 on the county board.
The Waunakee Village Board, stuck with higher-than-expected bids for the extension of utilities to the new Centennial Park Shelter, will ask the WaunaFest committee for financial help.
Friends of Schumacher Farm will receive a $1,724 grant from Dane County Cultural Affairs Commission to help finance a two-day harvest festival at the farm park.
Several Waunakee eighth-grade French students earned an A rating at the regional French speaking contest recently. Going on to state are Kelly Luttrell, Lisa Poole, Chelle Worachek, Sarah Godschalx and Missy Hogg.
Marvin and Karen Greiber are proud to announce the birth of a son, Devon Albert, born on April 2, at Meriter Hospital.
Kelly Mogensen, a sixth-grader at St. John’s School, is the winner of a recent geography bee held at the school.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 11, 2002
Gov. Scott McCallum presented a check for $625,000 to Village of Waunakee officials to help cover the demolition of the former Stokely Canning Factory. The brownfield grant is from the Department of Commerce.
Shown is Rev. Paola Benecchi at the newly built Crossroads United Methodist Church at Hogan Road and Arboretum Drive.
Waunakee business owners are showing support for business district redevelopment efforts, purchasing banners for the light poles and contributing to a planning fund.
Owners of Quarter Time Distribution, Inc., broke ground for the company’s new building in Waunakee’s industrial park.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 12, 2012
Without much deviation from last week’s April 2 special meeting on planned uses for excess referendum money, the Waunakee School Board approved $1.2 million worth of projects at the high school to be completed by the summer of 2013.
An effort may be underway to find new tenants and developers for the Arboretum Office Park, where the former Sweet Sophie’s, Garden Terrace Café and other sites sit vacant.
The Warrior softball team won the opening conference game 5-1. Allie Taylor tossed a 2-hit complete game in the Warriors’ win over Reedsburg.
The Waunakee Scholarship Fund Committee is asking for the community’s support as it kicks off its 46th annual fundraising campaign.
The Waunakee Public Library recently established its own endowment with the Forever Fund that provides for speakers and other programs.
Just 52 votes decided the April 3 Dane County Board District 25 supervisor race. Tim Kiefer edged out Brian Raemisch by that margin to represent the Village of Waunakee and a portion of the Town of Westport on the county board.