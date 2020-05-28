During a school year when Waunakee High School’s first Black Student Union has formed, and while the school district is assembling an Ad Hoc committee to address issues of equity and inclusion, a video has been posted on social media of Waunakee students shouting the N-word.
Showing three high school students driving while yelling the racial slur, the video shocked some, according to comments on the Waunakee Can We Talk Facebook page. For others, it just illuminated what some commented has been a longstanding problem.
Waunakee Police are investigating the incident, said Chief Adam Kreitzman, who declined to comment until their work is complete. Kreitzman said it was reported to Waunakee Police May 25 at 11:45 a.m., and police were still locating those involved. After completing the investigation, police will decide whether to refer criminal charges or issue a citation, Kreitzman said.
Kreitzman posted this comment on the Waunakee Police Departments Facebook page:
“It has been brought to our attention that a video showing extremely inappropriate behavior regarding subjects yelling racist comments out a vehicle window has been circulating on social media. In no way does Waunakee Police Department condone the acts in the video. We were made aware of the video and are currently investigating the case.”
While the incident involved students from Waunakee, it took place off campus. School district Administrator Randy Guttenberg said he spoke with Waunakee police and learned of the investigation.
District administrators have been looking to include work on equity and equal opportunity in their strategic plan, Guttenberg said, which also addresses race.
Student groups, such as the Black Student Union, Los Soñadores and the Justice League, have all focused on inclusion, making all kids feel welcome and “feel like this is our school and our community, and it is a safe place to live and learn,” Guttenberg said.
The district’s Ad Hoc committee, which will comprise administrators, board members and community members, will contribute to the effort, and is forming as a direct response to what administrators have heard from parents’ experiences, he added.
It will be part of an effort to put forth further actionable items for how the district can proactively support families and kids, he said.
Applications to serve on the committee have just been submitted, with more than 70 received. The school board anticipates announcing the members in early June.
“The goal of that committee is to bring forth some areas we can focus on or areas that need to have actionable pieces to forward our work around equity and supporting students,” Guttenberg said.
Work on equity issues will involve trying to understand race and racial bias, but also what students are experiencing and how to help all students. It also relates to identifying when students are struggling with trauma and other issues in their lives.
Asked whether the district is seeing an increase in racial incidents, Guttenberg said awareness has grown. Waunakee Police did not have an exact number of racial incidents reported. Lt. Kreitzman said calls are not categorized within that target area.
It’s too early to tell how the Ad Hoc committee would address such an incident, Guttenberg said.
“This is the type of discussion that I believe, within the ad hoc committee, will be, what should a school or community response be, and how do you work to prevent this from happening in the future?” Guttenberg said.
