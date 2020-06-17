Woodland Drive will be closed in the next few weeks for road repairs and resurfacing beginning early next week. /the two separate road closures are outlined as follows:
Road Closure #1 - South Portion
Woodland Drive will be closed from Mill Road to Tierney Drive beginning Monday, June 22, at approximately 8 a.m. The road will be closed to all vehicle traffic during the project, and will remain closed until the repairs have been completed in this southern section of Woodland Drive. It is anticipated that the repairs and resurfacing in this section of Woodland Drive will be completed in approximately 4 working days, weather permitting. The intent is to have this section of Woodland Drive open to traffic by the end of the day on Thursday, June 25. Access for emergency vehicles and residents within this section of Woodland Drive will be to the north.
Road Closure #2 – North Portion
Woodland Drive will be closed from Manchester Crossing to Mill Road beginning on Friday, June 26t, at approximately 8 a.m. The road will be closed to all vehicle traffic during the project, and will remain closed until the repairs have been completed in this northern section of Woodland Drive. It is anticipated that the repairs and resurfacing in this section of Woodland Drive will be completed in approximately 4 working days, weather permitting. The intent is to have this section of Woodland Drive open to traffic by the end of the day on Wednesday, July 1. Access for emergency vehicles and residents within this section of Woodland Drive will be to the north.
