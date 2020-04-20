The Waunakee Community School District has announced its fourth-quarter Staff Recognition Award winners. Receiving recognition are Brian Borowski, Amy Frank, Herb Haubrich and Sarah Wendorf.
Brian Borowski is the principal at Waunakee High School now in his first year. The staff recognition committee said he has led the high school staff through “unforeseen and overwhelming circumstances” and praised his poise and leadership.
“His consistent and gracious support is both much appreciated and necessary," the committee said.
Amy Frank is a technology integration specialist at Waunakee Intermediate School who has gone above and beyond helping staff and students grow in their understanding and application of tech resources. She created professional development for all staff, made videos for the professional development, set up guidelines for chats with students and more.
“She is a tireless supporter and active learner in new technologies that will support all of our students,” the committee said.
Herb Haubrich is the director of technology for the Waunakee school district. He has worked to provide technology resources and devices to students as the district has moved to Learning at Home.
“He put in countless hours getting everything ready, managing the IT staff, coordinating with administration, technology integrators, and LMTC Directors. All this happened in a short amount of time,” the committee said.
Sarah Wendorf is an LMTC specialist at the Waunakee Intermediate School who has brought technology to life in the school and continuously looks for better ways to teach students and staff. She has been an essential resource and is sought by many as she is a problem-solver.
“She reaches out to those in need and is always willing to offer a word of comfort and encouragement,” the committee said.
