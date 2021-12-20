Waunakee Community School District honors staff

The Waunakee Community School District’s staff recognition committee has announced its second-quarter staff recognition award winners. Receiving recognition are Cristeta German, LaDonna Radel, Angelica Ramos, Bill Ripp, Cassie Stoeger and Alicia Wickus.
Cristeta German is a technology assistant a Prairie Elementary School who efficiently problem-solves, getting technology back up and running quickly and dependably, the committee said.
“She works hard and doesn’t expect or seek affirmation for the work she does. She is valued and appreciated and should be acknowledged for the many vast responsibilities she takes on for a large school on a daily basis,” the committee said.
LaDonna Radel is an accounting specialist for the district who is a leader in the business office, supporting team members at the administration building and in the schools. She has written detailed policies and procedures, ensuring the financial items are done correctly.
“LaDonna creates teachable moments when she is asked a question - she wants to empower her co-workers to feel confident that they can do the task at hand,” the staff recognition committee said. “She is an advocate for the administrative assistants group and her passion for excellence is seen in her attention to detail.”
Angelica Ramos is the district’s translation and interpretation coordinator who is an organized, efficient support person not only for the district but the families it serves.
“Angie’s ability to interpret in real time as we talk is amazing and helps meetings run smoothly and efficiently. She shares with others how to utilize her services best and how to connect with families even with language differences,” the committee said. “She understands the needs of students and their families while respecting their dignity.”
Bill Ripp is the district’s courier. The committee said he is always willing to help when and where needed, never complains and does his job with pride.
“Bill has been going above and beyond learning and implementing our new inventory system and making sure our custodial staff is fully stocked and ready for the day," the committee said.
Cassie Stoeger is a technology assistant at Waunakee Intermediate School who responds to technology issues quickly and efficiently, deals with high stress issues in a confident and calm manner and helps with student projects to enhance their learning experiencing, all while continuing to keep Chromebooks and laptops in perfect working order.
“Cassie is always willing to go above and beyond to ensure students and staff have working technology,” the committee said. “She has a wonderful rapport with students and staff.”
Alicia Wickus is a para educator in special education at Heritage Elementary School who is proactive with her behavior strategies and strives to have student succeed with the task at hand, the committee said. With both the patience and tools to support the behavior needs of students, she works to ensure their dignity is preserved.
“Alicia is a true team player, always willing to jump in where needed,” the committee said. “She goes above and beyond to support students by building relationships, brainstorming solutions and setting up plans and collaborating with staff,” the committee said.