How the Waunakee High School class of 2020 will receive diplomas during the annual commencement is now becoming a bit clearer.
Waunakee High School Principal Brian Borowski sent an email message to all parents Tuesday notifying them that Saturday, Aug. 1, was selected by the Waunakee school board as the new date for the ceremony in hopes that social distancing requirements to prevent the spread of coronavirus are relaxed by then.
The school board also decided to hold a virtual graduation in case the district is unable to conduct an actual in-person ceremony Aug. 1. The goal is to have the virtual ceremony ready by June 13 will a fall back date of June 20.
Seniors will receive information from Herff Jones, a firm that orchestrates virtual commencements, on how to upload pictures and short videos to their systems.
Staff and administration will drop off caps and gowns to seniors this week.
