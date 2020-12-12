A Waunakee paraeducator has published his second book, one remarkably different than the first.
“Breaking Baptist,” a nonfiction work, explores his own upbringing attending both fundamentalist Baptist and Evangelical churches, their influence on politics and his eventual break from those churches.
His first book, “The Bounceback,” published in 2018, was a basketball-themed novel aimed at teenage readers. Spicer said the first work was easier to complete.
“It’s very different with fiction. You’ve got to be very creative and come up with ideas. You get writing and you come up with a story,” Spicer said.
Writing “Breaking Baptist” involved more research and the work is considerably longer. He had already begun writing it as his novel was getting published.
In “Breaking Baptist,” Spicer begins with his own story. He described his mother, father and grandmother as fundamentalist Christians, adding his grandmother was friends with former Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy, who in the 1950s led a series of investigations to expose communists that he alleged had infiltrated the U.S. government.
Spicer said his elders and others in the churches he attended were “very into conspiratorial politics and that kind of thing.”
He said his family and fellow churchgoers had a “disdain for kids that went to public schools,” calling it a “bubble” environment where many of the children were home schooled.
The book also details the history of the fundamentalist movement and the political ties with higher learning institutions such as Bob Jones University, where his parents wanted him to attend, he said.
Spicer attended Maranatha Baptist University in Wisconsin.
He described the world views as “very tied with an unfettered capitalist image.”
There is a strong belief in low taxes and that “whatever’s best for the wealthiest is best for all of us,” Spicer said.
“Breaking Baptist” includes chapters on the Christian fundamentalist influence upon education and a discussion of workers’ rights. One key issue is the loss of wealth for the middle class in America, he said.
“I think for me, we need to have more workers’ rights and more unions. From the 1940s to the 1970s, we had a great middle class and that was because of the work of FDR,” Spicer said, adding he and his wife aren’t doing as well on their incomes as his grandparents and parents did.
As he was finishing the book, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak occurred, and so it includes a chapter on that, as well. Beliefs that have emerged during the pandemic bolstered many observations in the book.
“It’s scary to see how many people have rejected science and have said this is a hoax,” Spicer added.
Overall, Spicer called it a tough but important book.
“I think it answers a lot of questions about how we got to this point in our society,” Spicer said.
Spicer and his wife have a child, and with a full-time job, he has managed to piece together a few minutes here and there to write, he said.
His background as a journalist also helps.
“When I worked at the newspaper, I could pump out articles pretty quickly,” Spicer said.
Spicer self-published “Breaking Baptist” through New Book Authors in Madison. It is available at Barnes and Noble and through Amazon.
