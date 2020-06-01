A Waunakee High School senior is one of five in Southwest Wisconsin to be awarded a $1,000 Edvest gift card from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt.
Monique Thole received the award by entering the Smart Money Essay Contest. Her essay was one of 103 submissions received. Members of the Coalition scored the submissions based on criteria including research, identifying funding sources for college and explaining how to manage student loan debt.
Throughout the month of May, award winners were notified and received special video recognition, as well as their Edvest gift card through the mail.
The Money Smart Essay Contest was sponsored by the Coalition, DFI, Edvest, Marine Credit Union Foundation, Summit Credit Union, Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) Region 6, and Wisconsin JumpStart Coalition.
