Jodie Sorenson, third from right, displays the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition graduation certificate at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America Leadership Conference just outside of Washington, D.C. Michelle McGrath, third from left, WCCC project coordinator, also attended the conference.
Waunakee Community Cares Coalition was one of 178 community coalitions honored during a graduation ceremony at CADCA’s (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) 32nd Annual National Leadership Forum, just outside of Washington, D.C.
The coalitions received a graduation certificate for completing CADCA’s National Coalition Academy, a rigorous training program designed to increase the effectiveness of community substance use and misuse prevention leaders.
“We worked so hard for this recognition! It really was a team effort,” said Jodie Sorenson, WCCC Executive Board Chair
The coalition recently worked on creating a website with a robust resource library for the community, outreach/education initiatives including assemblies at the Intermediate School, Waunakee Project Brave, Waunakee Area Kids Expo, Drug Take Back Day and a Chamber Event focused on mental health. The members have also facilitated focus groups at the high school to learn more about the challenges facing our youth and the support they need in the future.
CADCA’s National Coalition Academy (NCA) is a comprehensive, year-long training program developed by CADCA’s National Coalition Institute. The NCA incorporates three, week-long classroom sessions, a web-based distance learning component, an online workstation where participants network and share planning products and free ongoing coalition development technical assistance.
To graduate, coalitions must complete a rigorous curriculum. They must participate in all components of the NCA and complete five essential planning products that serve as the foundation of their comprehensive plan for community change.
CADCA’s National Leadership Forum is a four-day event packed with opportunities to learn the latest strategies to address substance use and misuse. Attendees have to opportunity to hear and learn from nationally prevention experts, federal administrators and concerned policymakers. Forum brings together approximately 2,500 attendees representing coalitions from all regions of the country and internationally, government leaders, youth, prevention specialists, addiction treatment professionals, addiction recovery advocates, researchers, educators, law enforcement professionals and faith-based leaders. It is the largest training event for the prevention field.