With headlines about delayed mail delivery and absentee voting during this election season, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell is offering some guidance.
The Wisconsin Election Commission has now mailed more than 2 million absentee ballot request forms to registered voters nationwide.
According to McDonell, the deadline for municipal clerks to mail out actual ballots is Sept. 17. This deadline is to ensure overseas and military voters receive their ballots in time to return by election day. As of Sept. 3, Dane County already has 144,000 requests for absentee ballots.
Some voters who receive an absentee ballot request form from the Wisconsin Election Commission may have already requested an absentee ballot. McDonell advises voters to check the website myvote.wi.gov to review their status.
Voters should not wait if they want to request an absentee ballot, McDonell said, noting the U.S. Postal system has indicated voters should expect two to five days for delivery of first class mail.
In order for the application to be processed and a ballot sent and returned, McDonell advises voters to begin the process the return the ballot as soon as possible. Voters can also go directly to myvote.wi.gov to request a ballot online, and if they have questions, they should contact their municipal clerk.
Dane County voters who have problems uploading a driver’s license or who need a witness for their absentee ballot or a ride to the Department of Motor Vehicles offices to get an ID can get help from the Dane County Voter ID Coalition. The help line number is (608) 285-2141.
