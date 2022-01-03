Eight young men in Waunakee started their Scouting journey in Cub Scouts, where they all earned Cub Scouts’ highest honor, the Arrow of Light. In Fifth Grade, these Scouts, along with many of their friends, crossed over into Scouts BSA and started their climb towards Eagle. As they climbed, some of their companions took different paths and left Scouting behind but still, these young men pushed on. As they pressed forward, they have climbed mountains, swam in oceans, rafted rivers, have camped in all types of weather, and made memories that will last a lifetime.
These Eagle Scouts have earned a combined 216 Merit Badges, have logged over 700 camping nights, and have willingly given countless volunteer hours to their community, churches, and school. Most importantly, they have provided irreplaceable mentorship to the younger Scouts they have worked with a long way.
To earn the Eagle Scout rank, the highest advancement rank in Scouting, a Scout must fulfill leadership, service, and outdoor skills requirements. Scouts develop proficiency in these areas as they advance through the ranks —Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and Eagle. To advance, a Scout must meet specific requirements ranging from tenure in a unit and leadership positions to earning merit badges.
While a Life Scout, a Scout plans, develops and gives leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, school, or the community. In addition to providing service and fulfilling the part of the Scout Oath, “to help other people at all times,” one of the primary purposes of the Eagle Scout service project is to demonstrate or hone or to learn and develop leadership skills. These are essential lessons in project management and taking responsibility for a significant accomplishment.
Over the years, hundreds of Waunakee area youths have shared the values of Scouting through outdoor activities, leadership development, and community service.
As of December 2021, BSA Troop 46, Waunakee, has had 138 young men earn the rank of Eagle Scout since being chartered in 1952.
The Troop meets bi-monthly on Sunday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Waunakee. The Troop plans at least one monthly campout or outing year-round. Any young man age 11 through 17 is invited to join; no past scouting experience or background is required.
As of Feb. 1, 2019, young women began their journey to Eagle Scout. The Troop Committee and our chartered organization, The American Legion Post 360, are exploring options to form a new all-girl Scouts BSA Troop. Through participation in all-girl troops, young women, ages 11-17, will learn from the same program, earn the same merit badges, and achieve the same advancements that boys have earned for nearly 110 years.
For more information about Troop 46, Cub Scouts Pack 46, or the newly forming all-girl Scouts BSA Troop, please get in touch with the Troop Scoutmaster at bsatroop46waunakee@gmail.com or follow the them on Facebook facebook.com/bsatroop46waunakee/ https://beascout.scouting.org/ https://www.scouting.org/discover/faq/