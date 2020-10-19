Just three months after the Waunakee EMS began its new level of service, adding three paramedics with a goal of staffing two ambulances, already a change in the care patients are receiving can be seen.
“Going to the paramedic level, we are able to, for medications and procedures, to help our patients up front, immediately,” said Scott Russell, Waunakee EMS director.
A more advanced level of care is delivered more quickly. In the past, after EMTs responded, often they would need to wait 10 to 12 more minutes for a neighboring service to respond to provide that care.
The paramedics are capable of providing pain management, handle chest pain, and provide advanced airway capabilities, Russell said.
“We have approximately 45 more medications at our disposal now that we can use, and with the paramedics we have on board here that are all very, very experienced and very good at their jobs, [can] recognize when those medications are needed in such a timely fashion.”
So far, from looking at the last three months, the new service level has also resulted in less reliance upon neighboring EMS services.
In 2019, from July through September, outlying agencies were called between 20-25 times for care-related purposes.
“We needed the paramedic level skilled in medications to treat one of our patients,” Russell.
This year, in that same time frame, Waunakee EMS has had to call only once when a non-paramedic staffed ambulance needed to call another service to give medication.
Russell said outlying departments in Middleton, Sun Prairie and Madison have always been willing to help.
“But now not only can we save that 10 to 12 minutes, but we're also not pulling that resource out of that district’s community and leaving them short-handed,” Russell added.
The addition of paramedics to the Waunakee EMS has freed up resources overall, according to Russell. He noted that Middleton has two ambulances, and if one responds to a Waunakee call, then one of Middleton’s ambulances and one of Waunakee’s are at one location.
“That leaves their district down an ambulance and our district down an ambulance, whereas now, as a region, we’re able to better utilize our resources and be a little bit more efficient,” Russell said.
The Waunakee EMS is now a true combination of full- and part-time employees and a large dedicated volunteer team working side by side.
Every day, minimum staffing is two paramedic employees. The goal is to have two fully staffed ambulances, each with a paramedic and two to three volunteers.
Sometimes, that’s not possible. Right now, about 50 percent of the time, the Waunakee EMS is able to have only one ambulance fully staffed because volunteers are not always available.
When two ambulances cannot be fully staffed, the second paramedic can respond if needed in a jump car to provide patient care until another ambulance arrives to take the patient to the hospital.
“The way I feel it’s best described is an absolute patient-first concept, where even though it’s not our ambulance that’s going to be transporting them, we’re still providing our citizens with the care up front while we wait for another vehicle to do the transport, to take them to the hospital,” Russell said.
That decreases the on-scene time for the patient, as the paramedic responding in the jump car can provide the assessment and initial treatment.
“It really cuts down. Otherwise, you’re waiting for an ambulance to come, maybe 10-12 minutes, depending where in our district you are, and then they’re on scene for 10-12 minutes gathering the information,” Russell said.
Russell said response times have increased, cutting down 18 seconds from the time of the page until leaving the building. That time has been cut from about 2 minutes 50 seconds to 2 minutes 32 seconds.
“I’m proud of our guys that they’re able to improve their response in that they’re able to keep these response times even with the additional PPE,” he said, adding in addition to gloves and masks, EMS and paramedics now wear goggles and other protective equipment. When calls come in from those with COVID symptoms, the responders also wear gowns.
Russell was quick to say the increase in response times is not related to the new level of service, just the result of working on the level of readiness. The EMTs and paramedics work on simulated scenarios to train.
“With this level of care that we’re able to provide, we’re able to stabilize them quicker and get them to the hospital,” Russell said.
