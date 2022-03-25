ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
April 6, 1922
Mrs. W.A. Stewart, 25, died at her home at Mendota Thursday morning after a long illness.
Following are the village officers elected in the spring election held on Tuesday: president, H.J. Doll; trustees, George W. Stehr, John Michels, John Schmitz; clerk, Mathias Helt; treasurer, John E. Klingelhofer; assessor, Henry Bernards; justice of the peace, A.L. Ford; constable, R.C. Rowley.
Lake Mendota was cleared of ice on Sunday. Rain and winds made ice patches disappear rapidly.
Miss Sylvia Keichinger entertained some friends in honor of her birthday last week. Charles Schmidt took first place in the oratorical contest and Charlotte McGuire first in the declamatory contest held last week.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 7, 1927
The waterworks and sewerage issue brought out a record crowd of voters in the spring election, when 358 votes were cast. The water and sewer question carried by 13 votes.
Miss Dorothy Burr and Victor O’Malley were united in marriage in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 26.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dorn announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, April 5.
Mrs. Otto Kern, sister of P.J. Uebersetzig, died at St. Mary’s Hospital Wednesday of last week.
Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Kreul announce the birth of a son on Friday, April 1.
Robert Tierney has purchased the Bartel Hruby house in this village.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 3, 1947
Jacob Kalscheur, 73, well known here, died at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Adler announce the birth of a daughter at Methodist Hospital on Sunday, March 30.
Julius Diederich was defeated for Village President Tuesday by Roy W. Cameron on a write-in vote.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Scheuerell on Wednesday, March 26, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
About two inches of snow fell here Sunday evening, and this is referred to as “The Poor Man’s Fertilizer.”
Miss Amelia Dorn, 72-year-old town of Dane dressmaker, died Friday at a nursing home.
F.C. Raemisch was the honored guest at a dinner Sunday in honor of his 68th birthday.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
April 3, 1952
Ray Lamboley, Leo Kessenich and Joe Hellenbrand were elected village trustees for two years at the election held Tuesday.
Ronald Lee Hardy, 6-month-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Hardy, Madison, died at a Madison hospital on Thursday.
Otto Paul Barth, 61, father of Walter Barth, died Tuesday at a Madison hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Maly are rejoicing over the birth of a son at Wisconsin General Hospital on Tuesday, March 25.
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Bonetti of Dane announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, March 28.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 29, 1962
Two Waunakee students have been named to the honor roll at Central State College for their academic work during the past semester. They are Nancy M. Ripp and Bernard Uebersetzig.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ziegler, Rt. 2, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter on Monday, March 26, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee High School students made a very good showing in the Solo and Ensemble Contest which was held on Saturday, March 24, at Verona High School. Forty-eight Waunakee students completed the event.
A good warm rain at this time would be ideal. It would really make the buds open and make the grass turn green.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 6, 1972
Tom Hadfield was re-elected to the Waunakee District School Board for the Town of Westport area while Edwin Weise was re-elected to represent the Village of Waunakee.
In other elections, James Tierney and Ray Tanck won county board seats; and William Bremser, Bernard Cleary and Math Laufenberg were elected to two-year terms on the Waunakee Village Board.
Father Michael Jacobs, Pastor of St. John the Baptist parish from 1947 to 1953, will observe his 50th year ordination to the priesthood.
Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Olson, Monona, announce the engagement of their daughter Jennie Lee, to Gordon H. Ballweg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Ballweg, Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Krall of Emmaus, Penn., announce the engagement of Cynthia Lou Roth to Mark Schiller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Schiller of Waunakee.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 25, 1982
This week’s Profile featured Eleanor Carberry who has devoted much time to the Waunakee Public Library.
After reviewing proposals by administrators and a citizen’s committee, the Waunakee school board scheduled a public hearing on the budget for 1982-83.
The Waunakee High School Main Office was burglarized Saturday for the second time in less than six weeks. Waunakee Police suspect the same person(s) who vandalized the school and stole more than $800 Feb. 11 were responsible for the weekend break-in.
Rehearsals have begun for the Waunakee High School musical, “Little Mary Sunshine.”
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 19, 1992
The Waunakee Village Board has been thinking about the possibility of a new village hall for some time and on Monday, they heard a proposal for how to think about it systematically. But board members seemed inclined to wait until a new administrator is on board before making that decision.
Four candidates will be on the ballot for three seats on the Waunakee school board. Gerald Wagner is unopposed in his bid to represent the towns of Springfield and Dane; the other three, Jerry Palmer, Bernie Kennedy and incumbent Mike Adler, are running for two seats representing Waunakee.
Two Waunakee Middle School students, Danielle Healy and Shawn Kazda, attended the opening of the Youth Art Month 2-D exhibit at the state capitol in Madison.
Debbie and Dave Ruchti, Waunakee, announce the birth of a son born March 7 at Meriter Hospital.
Eight high school juniors will compete in the local Outstanding Woman of the Year program. They are Rhonda Endres, Laura Gutenberger, Michelle Herr, Katie Kennedy, Stacy Kaether, Melissa Vervoort, Brenda Ziegler and Teresa Zimbric.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 21, 2002
Two Waunakee High School seniors, Katie Day and Renee Piquette, each received scholarships of $1,000 to apply toward tuition.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Dale Clemens, who works at Webcrafters Printing.
Donald and Susan Schwartz will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with an open house starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee.
Karen and Jeffrey Loomans, Waunakee, are the parents of a daughter born on March 15, 2002 at Meriter Hospital.
Loretta O’Neill, Waunakee, died peacefully Sunday, March 17, on St. Patrick’s Day, her favorite holiday.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 22, 2012
A proposal to locate a Kwik Trip convenience store at Hwy. Q and Woodland Drive cleared another hurdle last week when it received the Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission’s blessing. The unanimous vote represented a change of heart for some Westport commissioners who voted against the plan in December.
For the first time in 47 years, The Waunakee Tribune will soon be printed at a new location. Beginning with the April 10 edition of The Waunakee Shopper, the Tribune, along with the other nine Hometown News Group weekly newspapers and two other shoppers, will be printed at Bliss Communications and Distribution Center in Janesville.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents to be on the lookout for a cougar that’s apparently been roaming the area. Westport Community Deputy Rich Bennett told the town board Monday the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a sighting of a cougar in the Town of Vienna.
Waunakee area residents who would like to showcase their artistry and innovation can now register for the community’s Imagination Celebration event.
Waunakee wrestlers are saying goodbye to their coach Nathan Hunter.