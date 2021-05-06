Waunakee school staff earns recognition

The Waunakee Community School District has announced its 4th quarter staff recognition award recipients. Receiving awards are Sally Abarr, Travis Follen, Lauren Michiels and Jeannine Ramsey.
Sally Abarr is an LMTC or library para-educator at Prairie Elementary School. In addition to the regular responsibilities with the book check-in and check-out process, Abarr has assisted with the hybrid bus transition supervision, the health office daily health slips and had helped the supply pick-up for remote students.
“She willingly goes above and beyond to make a difference," the staff recognition committee said.
Travis Follen is a second-grade teacher at Prairie Elementary School who is always willing to go the extra mile and help where he is needed.
“He is always willing to share his ideas and talents,” the committee said. “One of the best things about working with Travis is his positive attitude and sense of humor.”
Lauren Michiels teaches social studies at Waunakee High School She is a team leader and is dedicated to her students. Michiels maintains high expectations while creating a learning environment that allows students to succeed.
“Lauren is a natural. She's always looking for ways to make her curriculum accessible for all,” the committee members sad. “Her knowledge of technology has been an asset with our ever-changing method of instruction.”
Jeannine Ramsey is the library media specialist at Waunakee High School. Ramsey and her team found a solution to getting thousands of textbooks and supplies to the school’s 1,300-plus students.
“Both textbook and material distributions were a sight to behold and an incredible testament to Jeannine's dedication to our school community,” the committee members said. “At the same time, she had the largest number of Peer Tutor volunteers (100+) and organized them to make sure they would be available to our students every day, every hour, and for every subject.”
