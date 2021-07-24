In 25th year, Friends of Pheasant Branch seek seed money

As the 160-acre addition to Pheasant Branch Conservancy is restored to prairie, the ecological changes will help to reduce stormwater volume and improve water quality in Lake Mendota.
Dane County purchased the 160-acre Acker farm to the north of Pheasant Branch Conservancy in 2019, and at that time, a partnership between the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy and the Clean Lakes Alliance formed to purchase prairie seeds for what is termed a “platinum prairie.”
The term “platinum” refers to a prairie planted with high-quality seeds with a great diversity of species. The restored prairie will provide increased water infiltration at the headwaters of Pheasant Branch Creek, a recharge area of Frederick Spring, one of the conservancy’s unique features.
Lois Sater serves on the board of directors for the Friends Pheasant Branch Conservancy. She and others are getting the word out about the Seed the Need Platinum Prairie Challenge, raising funds to match a grant for the prairie.
When the county bought the Acker farm, the Clean Lakes Alliance received a $100,000 matching grant from Alliant Energy Center for the prairie restoration project. The Friends group has pledged to raise $25,000 per year in matching funds to purchase seed. The four-year commitment is now in its second year.
“It’s really a three-way partnership. We’re enhancing what the county can do,” Sater said, referring to the Friends and the Clean Lakes Alliance.
With one parcel seeded this spring, three remaining are planted with cover crops, and those sections will be seeded over the next three years.
In additional to improving water infiltration and groundwater recharge, the platinum prairie will support a greater diversity of animals utilizing the different flora for food and habitat, according to a press release from the Friends group.
Celebrating its 25th year, this project is the most recent for the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy. John Daly, Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy vice president, and other board members are gearing up for an anniversary celebration on Aug. 1.
The organization was started by a group of citizens who were invested in preserving a natural area for the city of Middleton, Daly said. The site lies in the Pheasant Branch Watershed, a 24-square-mile area in the northwest portion of the Yahara River Watershed, according to the Friends’ website. Located in the town of Springfield and in the City of Middleton, the prairies offer a water recharge area in both urban and agricultural areas.
The trails take bicyclists, walkers and runners through diverse ecosystems, with forest, prairie and wetlands to explore. Sater noted one fun fact: At Frederick Springs, 2.6 million gallons is pumped from the earth, and the springs flow year-round.
The Friends began removing invasive species at the conservancy in 1997 and planting native species. In addition to restoration and preservation work, the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy offers a number of programs ranging from writing workshops, music in the prairie and naturalist educational programs.
The Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy will celebrate their quarter century of stewardship at Capital Brewery from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1 with live music, including some of the musicians who have played during their music series, Daly said. Harmonious Wail will perform from 6:30-8 p.m.
The event is open to the public and to all ages, and TNT will serve barbecue.
For more information about the Friends of Pheasant Branch and to donate to the Seed the Need challenge, visit pheasantbranch.org.