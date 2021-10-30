Peace Lutheran Church has established a new youth pastor position to work with middle- and high-school students. Anne Wickland, whose ordination was set for Oct. 30, recently stepped into the role, filling a need for that age group.
“We have a pretty decent-sized population of kids that are 18 and under that are members of Peace. And there’s just been a notice of a lot of support needed for kids, especially high school age, and especially of the LGBTQ community,” Wickland said.
Providing that support is important to the pastor, who described herself as openly queer. Throughout her life, she has found support at church, she said.
Wickland recounted deciding she wanted to become a pastor. She had just returned to UW-Eau Claire for her senior year from what she called a transformative summer working at Bethel Horizons camp. That year, Wickland also came out as queer or bisexual, she said. All summer long, she had questioned her sexuality and whether she did want to pursue a career with the church. Wickland grew up on Madison’s East Side and graduated from LaFollette High School. Her home church is Bethel Lutheran in Madison, where during difficult times in high school, she found solace.
“That was a major source of support,” Wickland said. “I attended church every week, and I was more involved.”
Wickland said she is excited to join the Waunakee community and the Peace Lutheran congregation where she hopes to create a comfortable space for all young people. Peace Lutheran is one of many Reconciling in Christ congregations that have committed to being open and affirming to LGBTQ people, Wickland said
“A big part of what I hope to do with this position is to create a safe space for kids to explore their faith in ways that are not detrimental to their mental health. A lot of queer kids are told, ‘You’re going to hell for that,’” she said.
Wickland is now getting to know the young people attending faith formation after Wednesday worship. So far, she’s organized s’mores around campfires outside of the church and a movie-and-discussion night.
Wickland said she believes in practical theology, theology that applies to life every day. She may ask young people how they’ve experienced God today, “those types of things to make spirituality more accessible,” she said.
In discussions with members of the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition, Wickland has learned that many Waunakee students face academic- and competition-related stress, along with anxiety from feelings of “just not fitting in a box,” she said. The pandemic, with remote learning and far fewer in-person social outlets, added to the stressors.
Wickland attended Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago, a four-year program including an internship. She interned at Christ on Capitol Hill in St. Paul, Minnesota, and also served as a chaplain at a veteran’s administration hospital in South Carolina.
“My dad is a veteran, so I thought it would be great to get to know that population a little more,” Wickland said.
As an openly queer woman, Wickland could not have been ordained as a Lutheran pastor prior to 2009. That’s when the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) held the official vote allowing openly LGBTQ people to be ordained, Wickland said.
“Previously, it was kind of like, ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ or you had to be celibate,” she said.
Peace Lutheran and some other ELCA congregations, including Bethel Lutheran, have worked on inclusivity through the Reconciling in Christ (RIC) process. Resources are available to help congregations learn terminology and what it means to be welcoming.
“It says, explicitly, that the congregation is open and affirming to – and normally not just – LGBTQ people, but also opening it up to working toward anti-racism,” Wickland said.
After some study, the congregation votes on whether to become a RIC congregation. At Peace Lutheran, the vote was unanimous.