Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the cost of sewer services in Waunakee will increase. The average residential customer will experience an increase of $2.66 per month, and the average commercial customer will see an increase of $8.58 per month. The higher costs will be reflected on sewer bills beginning in February.
The rate increase is needed because the costs from the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) are projected to increase by 10.9% in 2021 compared to 2020 costs. These wastewater treatment costs represent over 73% of the total operating expenses for the sewer utility.
“As a community-owned and operated utility, we have a responsibility to those we serve to keep costs low,” stated Tim Herlitzka, General Manager of Waunakee Utilities. “We are trying to be transparent about the increased MMSD costs to treat the wastewater. We’re hoping that by giving residents and businesses a heads-up, they can be prepared for increased costs.”
MMSD is increasing its costs due to several factors, including:
-A decrease in wastewater volume from the largest MMSD customer community, requiring other communities to have to pay a larger proportionate amount of costs.
-The need to replace aging infrastructure at the wastewater treatment facility.
-The need to add capacity due to growth in the area.
For customers concerned about the cost increase, the utility’s lobby is closed, but staff can be reached during normal business hours at 849-8111 or by emailing waunakeeutilities@waunakeeutilities.com.
