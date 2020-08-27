Like everyone else, it has been a challenging spring and summer for the Troop, but the Scouts of Troop 46 and their adult Scouters rose to the occasion. In March the youth-led Patrol Leaders Council quickly shifted gears and moved to a "virtual" program, and the Troop kept on Scouting. Currently, there are no plans for the program to slow down this fall. While our meetings and outings now look different, the mission of the Troop, which is chartered by American Legion 360, is unchanged.
Despite several hurdles, the Troop participated in numerous virtual meetings, conducted virtual training, adapted several scheduled outings, welcomed ten new scouts, and were able to provide hundreds of hours of community service. The Troop was able to send a group to summer camp safely, and our High Adventure crew traveled to West Virginia for a few days of Whitewater rafting, all while wearing masks, and following social distancing guidelines.
Additionally, this summer, several Scouts were able to adapt their plans and finish their Eagle Scout projects so they can continue their journey towards Eagle. On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, the Troop will hold its first-ever "drive-thru" Court of Honor, where the Scouts will be awarded an impressive 190 awards, rank advancements, and merit badges completed since March.
Scouts BSA Troop 46 is an active Troop with over 50 Scouts. Since 1952, hundreds of Waunakee area youths have shared the values of Scouting through outdoor activities, leadership development, and community service. Since being charted, to date, 129 young men have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
The Troop meets bi-monthly on Sunday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Waunakee. The Troop plans at least one monthly campout or outing year-round. Fall is a great time to join Scouts BSA! Any young man, age 11 through 17, is invited to join; no past scouting experience or background is required.
As of Feb. 1, 2019, young women can begin their journey to Eagle Scout. The Troop Committee, along with our chartered organization, The American Legion Post 360, is exploring options to form a new all-girl Scouts BSA Troop this fall. Through participation in all-girl troops, young women, ages 11-17, will learn from the same program, earn the same merit badges, and achieve the same advancements that boys have earned for nearly 110 years.
For more information about Troop 46 or the newly forming all-girl Scouts BSA Troop, please contact the Troop Scoutmaster at bsatroop46waunakee@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook facebook.com/bsatroop46waunakee/ https://beascout.scouting.org/ https://www.scouting.org/discover/faq/
