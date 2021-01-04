The Waunakee Public Library’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to eliminate daily overdue fines at their Dec. 18 meeting. The Waunakee Public Library joins several other public libraries in Dane County in no longer charging a daily late fee, including the libraries in Madison, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, and Verona. The Waunakee Library stopped charging overdue fines when the pandemic began in March 2020, but the vote makes the change permanent.
“Public libraries nationwide have re-assessed the value of charging daily late fines over the past decade,” Library Director Erick Plumb said. “Studies have shown that daily overdue fines don’t significantly impact when materials are actually returned, but fines do serve as a barrier to access for portions of the population. Also, the library has historically not charged fines for senior citizens, and it is only fair to make that benefit available to all segments of the community.”
The library will continue to charge for lost or damaged items.
“We definitely want our customers to return items as close to the due date as possible,” Plumb said. “But we’re most concerned with a) getting items back so that others may use them and b) ensuring that people continue to utilize the library instead of sweating a small daily fine. In the past, we’ve seen patrons accrue small fine totals - $10 or $12, for example - and they would stop using the Library altogether. ”
Library Board President Jean Elvekrog stated “Removing overdue fines was important for the Library Board because we strongly believe that the Waunakee Public Library should be 100% accessible to all patrons. It's our hope that as a result of eliminating daily overdue fines everyone will feel welcome to use the library services to the maximum.”
Fines have traditionally brought in between $10,000 and $15,000 in revenue to the Waunakee Library each year, roughly 1% of the total Library budget. The Library plans on making up the lost revenue in the future with room rental fees once the pandemic ends.
Library to reopen for browsing
Also, the Library Board supported a plan to re-open the Library to the public for full browsing access on Monday, Jan. 11. The plan to open is contingent on new daily COVID cases in Dane County remaining on their current downward trajectory. The Library pulled back to drive-up service only in November in response to the fall spike in COVID cases locally.
“We were one of the first libraries in the County to re-open this past spring,” Plumb said, “and it was difficult to switch back to more limited access in November. We are very hopeful to be among the first to let people back in to their library again. We’ve missed seeing people in person.”
For more information on the Library and its services, please contact Library Director Erick Plumb at (608) 849-4208 or eplumb@waupl.org.
