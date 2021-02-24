A Waunakee man has been ordered to have no contact with a person with whom he is accused of striking and strangling following two incidents investigated by Waunakee police.
Terry D. Smith, 31, has been charged in Dane County Circuit Court on misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and felony intimidation of a victim stemming from the two disturbances.
Waunakee Police responded to a report of the first incident on Jan. 9 and the second on Jan. 13. In both, the subject reported that Smith threatened and struck her, and on Jan. 13, strangled and suffocated her, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court. The officer also observed physical evidence in both instances, the complaint reveals.
Smith made his initial court appearance Feb. 19. A signature bond was set. Smith was ordered to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the subject or any immediate family, not to possess any weapons, or use or possess any controlled substances.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5.
Smith faces two counts of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, one count of strangulation and suffocation, and one count of felony intimidation of a victim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.