The community can join Waunakee Neighborhood Connection in helping students in the Waunakee Community School District whose families may have difficulty affording school supplies this year. Now through Friday, Aug. 13, donations of new school supplies can be dropped off in the yellow Lamers school bus in the Neighborhood Connection parking lot at 208 S. Century Ave.
Monetary donations are also accepted and can be made online at https://www.waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org or by mailing a check to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S. Century Avenue, Waunakee, WI 53597. These donations will be used to purchase any supplies that are needed beyond what is collected during the drive.
The most needed items this year include composition notebooks; 24-count colored pencils; 5" x 8" pencils boxes; 7" x 10" zippered 3-hole pencils bags; backpacks with compartment for Chromebook; TI-30xa, TI-30xs, and TI-84 plus calculators. However, any items that appear on the district’s school supply lists are appreciated.
Supplies that are collected will be distributed to students during school registration in August. Families in need of supplies should contact their child’s school to request them.