For Jeff Kenas, the new seven-minute commute to work is just the icing on the cake.
Kenas is beginning the school year as the new principal at Waunakee Middle School, where he will further a 23-year career in education right in the community he has called home since 1999.
He started out as a math teacher at Middleton High School, where he also coached basketball for a year and golf for 16 years. During that time, he also served as a department chair and instructional leader.
The past seven years he has been the associate principal of teaching and learning there. Always, he knew he would be looking for the next step.
“As an administrator and AP, you’re always asking what’s next,” Kenas said.
Some thought he might apply for the Waunakee High School principal’s job last year, but the middle school principal job post came up at the right time. Kenas also saw it as an opportunity to try something different, he said.
“I had been working with high school kids for 23 years at that point. And this was kind of a little bit of a different age group. I think the other piece that was really appealing is that it’s a smaller building, and it gives me a chance to get back with kids a little bit, which I really miss,” Kenas said.
Within a smaller setting, he can spend time with students while also being a leader of adults.
“It might be a nice way to get back to the things I loved as a teacher,” Kenas said.
A graduate of Rosendale High School, Kenas grew up just outside of Fond du Lac. Both of his grandparents were dairy farmers.
He attended Marquette University with a dual major in math and teaching.
He then transferred to UW-Madison to study computer science and electrical engineering but said, “I really wasn’t finding my niche.”
He talked to an academic counselor about what work might make him happy, and the counselor suggested teaching.
“I said, it’s funny, that’s where I started this whole journey,” Kenas said. He entered the UW-Madison School of Education, finished his math degree, and then spent another year getting his teaching certification.
Before becoming associate principal, Kenas was a dean for five months, and still worked with kids. He found the transition to associate principal more challenging, he said.
“Moving from working with kids to adults was a very different thing, especially working in a building where you knew all the adults as colleagues,” Kenas said, adding it impacted some relationships. Some remained friends; others did not.
“It still is challenging working with adults versus kids in a sense because everybody’s been trained to do a job, and it’s something they have a lot of passion for and they believe in what they do. And so people have differing degrees of comfort level in getting feedback from other adults or learning how they might be able to do things better,” Kenas said.
Some may feel suggestions for improvement may mean they are doing something wrong, but that’s not case, he added.
“You can be doing things as well as you possibly can and still keep looking for improvement,” Kenas said.
Teaching, like health care, is always changing, he added.
Today, Kenas said, the content and knowledge is at our fingertips now, and the question is, how do we use that knowledge to increase efficiency or effectiveness?
Beginning the new school year with remote learning is also a challenge, particularly connecting with the students and building a community.
“It’s just very different when you’re seeing someone through a screen versus sitting next to them,” Kenas added.
Building community is also difficult during a time when COVID has become politicized.
“It’s hard to get people to understand there’s so many angles to this thing and there’s no right answers,” he said.
People have the same goals, and Kenas believes they need to focus on that rather than the differences, he said, while coming together to support one another.
During his years in education, his children - daughter Anaih and sons Drew and Trey - attended Waunakee schools. Drew and Trey are now sophomores at the high school, and Anaih is at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
“They’re involved in sports and stuff, so being on the same schedule where I can supervise middle-school kids at the football games and watch my kids play football, that would be a great way to support my kids and the school district as my kids finished up their final years in the district,” Kenas said.
Kenas also said his wife, Michelle, has been integral to his career.
“She’s in the community and knows that being the spouse of a school administrator can be challenging, especially in the community where you work and your kids go to school,” he said.
But overall, Kenas said he feels like he is in the right place.
“I’m really, really looking forward to getting over the back side of this COVID situation, so we can get kids back in the building and start to get things moving forward in a way that is going to best meet their needs and make our community feel supported as well,” he said.
