A Waunakee woman is among more than 40 arrested by Madison Police who are accused of damaging property after a May 30 protest in Madison.
Gabrielle M. Kokesh, 19, was arrested on June 12 and could face charges of burglary and criminal damage to property.
According to Madison Police, Kokesh is accused of helping loot August and was seen on video kicking in a window at Power Nine Games.
The Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crime Unit is continuing its investigation into property damage and looting on May 30. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Madison Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.
