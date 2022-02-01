Waunakee school district plans for November referendum

Where Waunakee school district residents would prefer to see their middle and Heritage Elementary School is the key question as school board members and administrators plan for a fall referendum.
With the middle school currently served by two portable classrooms housing four classes in order to keep class sizes manageable and facility needs at Heritage, those two buildings are the target of phase two of the district’s recent referendum planning begun in 2010.
School administrators described the process at a community engagement meeting Jan. 31. In 2010, the community approved a referendum to add on to the high school but rejected another question asking to build an elementary school, indicating a desire for a long-range master plan. Another phase was approved with the intermediate school and Heritage Elementary renovation and Prairie Elementary addition in 2014, and in 2016, a new portable classroom was installed at the middle school.
The school board had planned for the second phase prior to 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the planning process. With classes in person again, school officials have resumed planning to address space needs at Waunakee Middle School and facility needs at Heritage Elementary School, the district’s oldest building.
In addition to accommodating the student population, some of the plans have risen from the school board’s guiding principles. One is to create equitable facilities across the district that are student-focused, flexible, and future-ready learning environments. Heritage Elementary lacks collaborative learning areas and other amenities found at the other elementary schools, along with accessible spaces for all learners.
“The way we teach our students today is really in a collaborative environment, small groups, flexible adaptive learning so that we can move furniture around,” Guttenberg said.
All plans hinge on the community’s preference for a middle school location.
“The driver of the next referendum will be, where you want your middle school, in the center of town near the high school or at another site?” he said Randy Guttenberg.
The board is currently considering demolishing Heritage Elementary School for construction of a new middle school, allowing students access to the athletic fields there and at the high school.
Previously, the board considered locating the middle school near the new intermediate school but determined no space was available for a track and field facility, and traffic flow would be inadequate. Currently, the administrators and board members view that West Woodland Drive location as better suited for a new elementary school.
The other option would be to build the middle school on a site yet to be determined and rebuild Heritage Elementary for grades K-4. Guttenberg said the school board will need to vet sites, and a request for proposals for 40 acres might be issued.
A future referendum would be needed in a few years for a fourth elementary school, the next phase of the building plan. According to enrollment projections from urban planner Mark Roffers showing Arboretum Elementary already at enrollment capacity and exceeding capacity in the 2023-24 school year, a fourth K-4 school will be needed before 2030, when all K-4 schools reach capacity, and none is able to take students transferring out of other district elementary schools.
Upgrades to the high school are also being considered in the 2022 referendum to include renovations to the original auditorium, the welding lab, shop and other labs. The renovations would allow for a new large-group instruction or training room and a family changing room with bathrooms for the aquatic center. Minor construction would also increase the bleachers at Warrior Stadium.
Also on the high school site, renovations to the Teaching and Learning Center (TLC) would allow for the district to move its clinic from a rented site to the Center’s lower level.
Costs
While the total costs are unknown now, the district’s business manager, Steve Summers, said the district has the ability to borrow approximately $150 million for capital costs, and seek $6 million for operating costs in the next referendum questions without an impact to the tax rate.
“The school board has been engaged in financial planning for a referendum for many years now,” Summers said, noting the goal has been to keep the property tax rate consistent across multiple years.
The district has been paying down debt, as well, with residents approving a $4.8 million debt defeasance for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“We are well positioned financially to support any plan that comes forward in the next five months,” Summers said.
In addition to paying down debt, the district has the ability to issue debt across multiple fiscal years, spreading it out so that new residents share the cost.
Summers emphasized that two referendum questions will be asked: one to borrow for capital projects and the other to exceed the levy limit for operating costs associated with new buildings. When voters approve an increase in the use of tax levy for operating costs, the increase is ongoing.
Summers said the financial plans drafted by the district’s consultant, PMA, use a conservative estimate of just 3% for the increase in property values for the area. Last year in Waunakee, values increased by approximately 7%.
Timeline
The school board is now looking for residents’ input, starting with the Jan. 31 engagement session. More information sessions will be set, along with a survey of school staff and residents before board members and administrators refine the project scope and budget.
The school board will discuss the survey questions in February, with a plan to finalize it by late March for residents to complete. After seeing the survey results in May, the school board and administrators can refine and finalize the project scope and the budget and get them to the public.
The school board has until Aug. 30 to adopt a resolution approving the referendum question to pose to voters for the Nov. 8 election.
The Jan. 31 presentation can be found on the district’s website at https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/referendum-2022.cfm, along with a detailed report on enrollment projections from Mark Roffers.