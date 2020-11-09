When Nichole Carlisle was growing up in Sparta, Wisconsin, she had a rough homelife, but she was always a strong student and loved school.
Now, as the school social worker at Kromney Middle School in Middleton, the Waunakee resident helps students find their connection to the school so they can succeed, as well.
Carlisle recently received the School Social Worker of the Year award from the Wisconsin School Social Work Association. She was nominated for the award by 10 fellow staff members at Kromney who cited her work around restorative justice, her ability to build a rapport with marginalized students and to allow others to feel vulnerable around her.
Carlisle said her job has no typical kind of day.
“It kind of just depends what comes to me,” she said. “I do a number of things. I work with kids, I work with families, and I really try to work within our system to improve how we work with kids and families.”
That involves mental health support for the students, helping them to build skills, or referring them to therapy. Some of the work is problem-solving and bolstering their coping skills. She also leads small groups to help students dealing with depression and anxiety, and works with families to ensure them access to basic needs and shelter, and mental health resources.
Within the system, she has helped to develop training for staff to support students and families within the LGBTQ+ community and helped to rewrite the policy for supporting transgender and non-conforming students.
Carlisle is currently developing staff training on self-harm to help educators respond. Restorative justice is another initiative she has brought to the school.
”We know that suspension and expulsion doesn’t really achieve the outcomes that we think it will,” she said.
Carlisle also partners with the Parent Teacher Organization, Middleton Outreach Ministries and other organizations to help students gain access to the things they need.
Carlisle said anxiety and depression are epidemics among today’s youth. The sources can be social or stem from home life. She works with students to identify their coping skills, like exercising or listening to music, and to make sure they’re using them when needed.
With family dynamics, sometimes kids just need to distract themselves from the situation, she said.
Carlisle moved to the Madison area to attend the UW, where she received her master’s in social work.
She worked at a group home for adolescent males adjudicated as delinquent, work that in some ways seems to have guided her as a school social worker. At the group home, every single one of the boys also struggled in school and did not feel a connection, she said.
“I remember finding that striking because when I was a kid, school was kind of what saved me and provided me with a sense of stability,” she said. “Part of maybe my goal or my drive is to make sure that kids who are clearly struggling to find a sense of belonging in the classroom still find a sense of belonging somewhere in our building, even if that starts with just me and my office.”
Then she tries to broaden that connection to other areas in the school.
“I feel like all kids should feel like they belong somewhere in my building,” she added.
Carlisle works with many students of color or with disabilities who she said, “historically our schools were not built for.”
She tries to shift that building or system and work with adults to ensure that all students feel they belong.
Part of that is through restorative justice initiatives to provide an alternative to suspension and expulsion, what Carlisle called “all part of the school-to-prison pipeline.”
That work, she said, not only helps the students, but our society as a whole.
“We are better as a community when everyone in the community feels they belong,” Carlisle said. The question is, how can educators bring kids who feel they don’t belong into the community and address what is going on?
Like most who work in schools, Carlisle said this year has been particularly hard. The students are not in the building, and she’s left wondering if they’re okay or if they’re having issues she could help address. The School Social Worker of the Year Award helped to lift her spirits, she said.
“For me, I really feel a deep sense of gratitude that people appreciate the work I’m doing. That’s probably the best part,” Carlisle said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.