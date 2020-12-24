Let’s face it: for many of us, 2020 was a hard year. After the COVID-19 pandemic descended on Wisconsin, many lost jobs, and many lost loved ones. The death of George Floyd brought us face-to-face with the brutal reality of injustice. And then there was a contentious presidential election.
Community celebrations like WaunaBoom, WaunaFest and WauktoberFest were canceled. We found ourselves online more in virtual meetings and get-togethers.
In Waunakee, community members rallied to support local businesses and neighbors. We also saw work on social justice beginning, as book groups and Facebook pages formed to explore ideas. The village board, too, took steps to address racism and inclusion. And, as in any other year, area residents accomplished significant goals, and the community continued to grow.
Though we would like to forget much of the year, it certainly was one for the history books. The following are excerpts of some of the top 2020 Waunakee Tribune stories:
January
Waunakee Plan Commission OKs soccer stadium site plan
The Waunakee Plan Commission approved a site plan for the new Waunakee High School soccer stadium redevelopment project, one that includes a team building, field redevelopment and new scoreboard.
Bruce Gerland from the Rettler Corporation, the firm overseeing the project, spoke on behalf of the Waunakee school district and described the project. It would include a new 100-foot long by 16- to 27-foot wide team building on the east side between the existing field and the parking lot.
The existing field would be reconstructed. The plan is to replace the field with a synthetic turf if the bids are feasible. If not, a natural turf would be used.
An entry arch is also planned between the stands and the concessions, along with a masonry donor wall in that area.
The scoreboard would be relocated approximately 50 feet west of the current scoreboard location and replaced.
Minor modifications to the parking lot are also in the plan to improve traffic circulation and pedestrian access to the team building.
February
Expansion of North Mendota Trail set to begin
Dane County and Westport officials have announced an expansion to the North Mendota Trail, which will span from Governor Nelson State Park to Woodland Drive.
The announcement came at a Feb. 5 press conference in Westport.
“We’re about to kick off the next phase – an important phase – of our project in the North Mendota Bike Trail,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “We have trail to the north, and trail to the south. And in between is the piece that we’re about to embark on later this month.”
Parisi said project designs include a boardwalk to measure more than a quarter mile in length, and that the pathway will include a clear-span bridge over Six Mile Creek.
The remainder of the bicycle path would be paved with asphalt.
The cost of the project has been estimated at approximately $1.4 million. Wisconsin DNR has awarded a stewardship grant of $245,000. Parisi said the county will fund the other $1.2 million.
“Everyone coming together is making this a reality,” Parisi said. “This is not an easy thing to do when you’re in a fast-growing county like we have. So we’re very fortunate that we’ve been able to put the pieces together.”
He said a large portion of the trail would run parallel to Hwy. M.
The county executive explained that the off-road path should reduce bike traffic on the highway, where a 37-year-old cyclist was killed by an inattentive driver in 2012.
March
Village of Waunakee announces COVID-19 precautionary measures
The Village of Waunakee has announced steps being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
PAYMENTS: Contact the applicable department by phone to discuss options that would avoid face-to-face contact. A staff directory is available here: http://www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/Directory.aspx. Options may include on-line payments or use of the dropbox located outside the entrance to Village Hall 24/7.
VILLAGE GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: All non-essential Village committee meetings will be cancelled indefinitely immediately. Staff will be severely limiting group contact for meetings and conferences. For the moment Village Board meetings will continue, however previously the Board’s regular March 16 meeting had been cancelled due to lack of agenda business items. The next regularly scheduled Village Board meeting is set for April 6 at 6 p.m. at Village Hall. We are encouraging the general public to consider foregoing in-person attendance in favor of viewing the recorded meetings on the Village’s Youtube channel.
VILLAGE HALL CLOSURE: Village Hall is closed, except for absentee voting/registration for April 7 election.
COVID-19 has community spread in Dane County
Dane County health officials report COVID-19 is reaching all ages and people who were not previously at risk for contracting the virus.
As of March 23, 70 Dane County residents were positive out of the 1,800 people tested for COVID-19, Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) said at a Monday press conference.
Half of the positives were people age 20-44. A quarter of those who tested positive had no known risk factors, with no exposure through travel or health care or someone who had COVID-19. Heinrich said those numbers show that community spread is happening.
“It is important to know that we are seeing people of all age groups test positive,” Heinrich said. “And everyone needs to take protective measures to themselves and their families safe.”
April
Moran, Ranum, Frye elected as Waunakee village trustees
Waunakee voters decided a five-way race for three village trustee seats in the April 7 election, with Dane County’s unofficial results showing incumbents Erin Moran and Bill Ranum being elected for another term, and Nila Frye elected to her first term as trustee.
Voting totals were reported April 13 and are as follows: Moran, 2942 votes (26.1 percent); Ranum, 2828 votes (25.1 percent); Frye, 2409 votes (21.3 percent); incumbent Joe Zitzelsberger, 1628 votes (14.4 percent); and Robert McPherson, 1446 votes (12.8 percent).
For the Waunakee school board, incumbent Joan Ensign was the winner, receiving 3844 (61.6 percent) of the votes over her challenger, Joel Lewis, who received 2395 (38.4 percent).
Waunakee schools move to pass/fail grading system for spring semester
The Waunakee school board suspended a policy prohibiting pass/fail grading in its schools, following their transition to distance learning.
High-school principal Brian Borowski explained the reason for that decision late last week.
“There are no perfect options for addressing grading,” Borowski stated in an April 9 e-mail to parents and students, “because the current situation is far from ideal. There are many arguments to move towards a pass/fail system while holding students’ GPAs in place from the 1st semester.”
Borowski said pass/fail grading was the fairest approach for middle- and high-school students, considering the challenges that many of them are facing with the at-home learning experience.
He cited technical issues with online-learning platforms, as well as disruptions to daily routines.
May
Street pole banners may honor Waunakee class of 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has quashed momentous ceremonies and annual events this spring, and perhaps no one feels the loss as deeply as high school seniors, who looked forward to an important rite of passage at their graduation in June.
One Waunakee parent who has spearheaded a number of fundraising campaigns proposed a venue for the community to recognize the class of 2020 while practicing social distancing.
Tara Swalve participated in the Waunakee Village Board’s virtual meeting Monday to pitch the idea of banners hung from the village’s light poles with seniors’ photographs on them.
June
As Waunakee school district’s work on equity ramps up, racial incident stuns some
During a school year when Waunakee High School’s first Black Student Union has formed, and while the school district is assembling an Ad Hoc committee to address issues of equity and inclusion, a video has been posted on social media of Waunakee students shouting the N-word.
Showing three high school students driving while yelling the racial slur, the video shocked some, according to comments on the Waunakee Can We Talk Facebook page. For others, it just illuminated what some commented has been a longstanding problem.
Waunakee Police are investigating the incident, said Chief Adam Kreitzman, who declined to comment until their work is complete. Kreitzman said it was reported to Waunakee Police May 25 at 11:45 a.m., and police were still locating those involved. After completing the investigation, police will decide whether to refer criminal charges or issue a citation, Kreitzman said.
Waunakee village board statement condemns racism
Responding to a video of three teenagers shouting racial hate speech from a vehicle, the Waunakee Village Board issued a statement condemning words and actions that marginalize others based on race, culture, background or orientation.
The statement, still in draft form, is just one step to address reports of racial incidents in the community, and board members intend to host a public hearing to include the entire village in the conversation.
