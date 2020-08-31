The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 academic year. Scholarship recipients and the universities they are enrolled in are: Sydney Schmidt, UW-Madison; Cade Hottman, UW-Madison; Grant Balser, Northeastern University; and Monique Thole, UW-Madison.

Each received a $1,000 scholarship to put toward their college education. The Chamber wishes the recipients a successful, safe and healthy start to their college careers.

