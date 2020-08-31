The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 academic year. Scholarship recipients and the universities they are enrolled in are: Sydney Schmidt, UW-Madison; Cade Hottman, UW-Madison; Grant Balser, Northeastern University; and Monique Thole, UW-Madison.
Each received a $1,000 scholarship to put toward their college education. The Chamber wishes the recipients a successful, safe and healthy start to their college careers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.