If at all possible, Waunakee’s community garden would tentatively begin the growing seasion with few volunteers, thanks to restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Corina Rogers, advisor to the Waunakee High School student organization, Pay It Forward, hopes to plant the garden near the Waunakee High School softball fields soon. But she is awaiting formal approval by the public health department, she said.
Begun by the Pay It Forward and maintained with community volunteer help, the garden provides fresh produce to the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, the Waunakee Food Pantry and to some degree, the school district’s lunch program. Volunteers from the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection also have helped maintain it.
But this year, the public health department has said because the garden is on school property, volunteers will not be allowed to help maintain it due to the risk of spreading the virus, Rogers said. That could change, but planting time is now.
“If we wait too long, there’s no growing season, and we won’t be able to give food to the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, the Food Pantry and the school district,” Rogers said.
This year, she has volunteered to plant the garden with only her family and has received tentative approval, but is awaiting formal approval, she said.
“That’s my plan,” Rogers said. “I’m really hopeful we can get it planted, watered and maintain it.”
Later in the summer, at harvest time, the hope is the COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed and others in what has now been called the GROW (Gardening to Restore Our World) Club can help.
The garden includes 12 raised beds and a large open space.
For now, Rogers and her children, one in college, a high school senior and a sophomore, may be tasked with planting the seeds, once they receive approval.
Rogers described her family as “energetic, strong and willing for the good of the cause, their mom and everybody.”
But at this point, Rogers doesn’t want to see others there, and signs will be posting indicating that the garden is closed to the public.
