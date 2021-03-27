April 4-10, 2021 is National Library, a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support.
The theme for National Library Week 2021 is “Welcome to Your Library.”
As the American Library Association’s website notes, during the pandemic, library workers have continued to exceed their communities’ demands and adapt resources and services to meet their users’ needs. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer endless opportunities to transform lives through education and lifelong learning.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries — school, public, academic and special — participate.
The Tribune reached out to Jean Elvekrog, president of the Waunakee Library Board, and Erick Plumb, library director, for information on the local library.
2021 marks the second full-year of operations at the new library on South Madison Street. When COVID hit in March 2020, the Waunakee Public Library was quick to react by initially closing and offering curbside services and virtual programs until May, when we safely opened with some restrictions.
Since May (minus a short stint around the holidays to help curb the winter surge in cases), the Waunakee Public Library has been one of the few public libraries in Dane County that has been open for more than just curbside service.
“We believe libraries are essential public services, especially in difficult times,” said Library Director Erick Plumb. “That’s why we felt so strongly that we needed to be as open as we possibly could be for our community, that support us both with their tax dollars and with their use of the building itself.”
Currently, the library is open and expanding services safely as we see fit with the current COVID numbers in Dane County. Masked patrons can browse the library, use the computers, and we’ve also arranged tables for study and work spaces in our Community Hall and other locations in the building.
While the use of individual study rooms may not be back for a bit, we have made a lot of make-shift work spaces available, either in Community Hall, upstairs by the windows, or on the patio. A new drive-up window installed in October has also allowed for quicker, contactless pickups.
“We’re really proud of how we have operated in the pandemic,” Plumb said. “We feel like we have made Waunakee’s library as safe as a public building can be during a pandemic, all while providing more access than any other library in Dane County. For those customers that choose to continue to use curbside, we have a handy new drive-up window to facilitate those transactions smoothly. We always want to give our customers options.”
In addition to the physical library being open, we continue to be a presence online by offering virtual storytimes on Facebook and adult/teen programs on Zoom. Many of our virtual storytimes and programs are recorded and available for viewing later on the library’s YouTube page. Looking towards the summer, the library anticipates many in-person programs that follow public health guidelines utilizing both the library patio and lawn. These programs will include fitness classes, book clubs, musical performances, lawn games, and more. We also plan to have our annual Summer Reading program back.
“This summer won’t be ‘back to normal’ just yet,” Plumb said. “But, we’re looking forward to a fun, creative hybrid summer program that combines fun in-person opportunities to connect with virtual options. We’re just so excited to see people at programs in person again soon, which seemed so impossible just a few months ago.”
The first in-person program at the library will begin on May 1, when the Library hosts the Wisconsin Regional Art Project (WRAP) with exhibits showcasing the work of local artists from around the Madison region from May 1-15. “WRAP will allow us to host our first program in 14 months, in a comfortable, socially-spaced manner,” Plumb said. “We had hoped to host this event in 2020 and we’re so pleased to welcome WRAP now.”
Please see the library’s website, waunakeepubliclibrary.org, for details on all upcoming programs as well as the Library’s update in the Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.