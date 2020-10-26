Waunakee families can make a difference for their neighbors in need this holiday season.
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is offering two programs for the upcoming holiday season that will support local families who are experiencing financial stress.
Through the Adopt-a-Family program, donors are matched with a specific family and receive the family’s holiday wish list to fulfill. The collection and distribution of gifts will take place in mid-December with health and safety precautions in place.
Donors can choose how large of a family they would like to assist, and the general guideline is that they spend no more than $100 for each member of the household with which they’ve been matched. Individuals, families, organizations, and businesses are invited to participate as donors. Those who would like to be matched with a family are asked to register by Nov. 6 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WNCAAF2020.
Due to COVID restrictions, Neighborhood Connection’s holiday meal program will be a bit different this year. Rather than receiving a home delivery of groceries for a holiday meal, families who qualify will receive a gift card to Piggly Wiggly with which they can purchase the groceries.
Those who are homebound or unable to shop due to a medical condition will still receive the groceries delivered to their home. Neighborhood Connection anticipates that as many as 200 local families will benefit from the holiday meal program this year at a cost of $30 per family. Donations to support this program can be made online at https://www.waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org or mailed to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection at 208 S Century Ave., Waunakee, WI 53597.
“The unique and unexpected events of this year have increased the financial struggles for local families. We’ve seen a rise not only in the number of local neighbors coming to us for services but also an increase in the level of need that these neighbors are experiencing,” said Lisa Humenik, executive director. “Our hope is that with members of the community coming together to support each other, the holiday season can be a time of joy and peace for everyone.”
The organization will also continue to help families with direct financial support through its Neighbor to Neighbor Fund. Through this fund, over $15,000 has been distributed to more than thirty local families this year to assist with expenses such as rent, utilities, vehicle repairs, and healthcare costs. Donations to the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund are appreciated year-round.
For more information about Neighborhood Connection’s holiday and ongoing programs and services, visit waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.com
