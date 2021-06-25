In May, 2021, Endres Manufacturing Company (“EMC”) Foundation announced grants of $186,250 to 18 non-profits which provide essential area services.
The seven trustees met for the first time in person in over a year to celebrate the opportunity to help our community through this foundation. The results are that 18 grants (out of 33 submissions) totaling $135,250 were approved. Also, annual gifts of $1,000 to Big Brothers and Big Sisters, $1,000 to Artists on Main in Waunakee, and $15,000 to Dane Arts have been made. And finally, the final payment of $34,000 was made to the Youth Art Center to complete our $100,000 pledge.
The grant requests awarded are:
-6:8 in Sauk Prairie - $4,000 for Children’s Programs focused on Hispanic youth
-350 Madison - $2,300 for 1 intern to do climate research and writing.
-Community Arts Collaboratory - $10,000 for free programs for low-income kids
-Cornucopia - $1,000 for zoom equipment
-DAIS - $20,000 for Children/Family Program & Support
-Gigi Playhouse - $5,000 for 140 Down Syndrome students for needed PPE equipment
-Girl Scouts of Badgerland - $10,000 for improved mentors and programs focused on middle school low income
-Groundswell Conservancy - $1,800 to add an equipment shed to Hmong Gardens on Bong Road just E of Waunakee & PTSD
-Holy Wisdom Monastery – $2,000 to complete a hiker’s path around the Lost Lake with a 15’ bridge
-Madison Children’s Museum - $15,000 for our Future in Play and Wonderground Madison Museum of Contemporary Art - $10,000 for youth ed programs
-Madison Parks Foundation - $5,000 to provide Open Gym for youth after school
-Madison Reading Project - $10,000 to assist in moving to its new home
-Make-a-Wish Foundation - $6,000 for its continuing Health programs
-Restoring Hope Transplant House - $30,000 to help renovate, expand, and improve present house in Middleton
-RSVP for volunteer supplies - $1,500 to to help purchase masks, quilts, mittens, hats, and blankets.
-Schumacher Farm - $2,950 to purchase a projector and tech equipment for shows
-WYSO-$5,000 for rehearsals and concerts under a tent.
The Endres Foundation grants cover a diverse array of focus areas, including education, arts, human services, environmental and health. If you plan to apply for one of the grant cycles in either May or November, be aware that agencies in the local area are a priority and the Foundation seeks to support new programs or projects rather than funding the same agencies annually.