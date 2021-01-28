A Madison man is facing charges after a pursuit which led a Waunakee Police officer into a snow covered field with his weapon drawn.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court:
Waunakee Police attempted to stop Orlando M. Pleadwell, age 24, of Sun Prairie on Jan. 3 after they saw Pleadwell driving a vehicle they believed to be stolen.
The police officer was stopped on South Madison Street, facing north while observing traffic around the Kwik Trip on East Main, when he spotted a Chevrolet Cruze bearing the same registration as a reportedly stolen vehicle shortly after 10 a.m. The Chevrolet Cruze had been at Kwik Trip the day prior when a driver or occupant allegedly attempted to purchase merchandise with a stolen credit card.
Before pursuing Pleadwell, the officer heard a noise coming from a flat front passenger-side tire of the vehicle as it traveled south on South Madison Street. He followed the Chevrolet Cruze, observing it did not slow down or stop for the stop sign at East Third Street. The officer activated the emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop it.
The vehicle then traveled at an estimated 45 miles per hour without slowing or stopping for the stop sign at the intersection of South Madison and South Division streets. When the vehicle turned around in a small driveway near the intersection, the officer exited his vehicle and pointed his weapon at the driver yelling “stop.”
Pleadwell continued driving to the officer’s left in a northwest direction through a snow covered grass field and then began running northwest, according to the complaint.
The officer pointed his gun at Pleadwell and instructed him to get on the ground, and eventually, Pleadwell fell in the snow. The officer removed Pleadwell's fanny pack, in which he found a small amount of marijuana, $291 in cash, miscellaneous gift and debit cards and a tan wallet containing methamphetamine weighing approximately 0.2 grams.
Pleadwell faces charges a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer and a felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.