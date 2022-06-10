ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
June 22, 1922
Petitions have been signed by property owners on Main Street, and the new concrete street will be extended from curb to curb instead of a 20-foot strip in the center.
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Deans announce the birth of a son born Wednesday, June 14.
A cable was received from T.P. O’Malley and J.R. O’Malley stating that they have arrived in Liverpool, England.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 23, 1927
Another election to vote on bonds for water and sewerage will be held on Wednesday, July 6.
Kohlman and Statz received a silver tea set as an award from the Dodge Motor Co. for selling the most cars among 18 dealers.
Miss Caroline Kalscheur and Norbert Laufenberg were united in marriage at Ashton Tuesday morning.
The annual meeting of the Union Free High School Alumni Association was held at the Village Hall last Thursday evening.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 19, 1947
Miss Loretta Endres and Joseph M. Karls were united in marriage in St. Martin’s Church, Martinsville, on Tuesday.
Miss Viola Kalscheur and Gilbert Meffert were married in St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Thursday, June 12.
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Kennedy announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, June 14.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Maly announce the birth of a daughter on Wednesday, June 11, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
June 19, 1952
Rev. Raymond Ziegler, pastor of St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, has been appointed pastor of St. John the Baptist parish, Waunakee.
Rev. N.B. Schneider, who has been pastor of St. John the Baptist parish here for the past six years, has been appointed pastor at St. Ann’s parish, Stoughton.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ziegler announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on June 12.
Miss Marilyn J. Ripp and Leo F. Heimbecker were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here on Thursday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
June 14, 1962
Julius Diederich, 79, well-known retired Waunakee businessman, died Saturday afternoon at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
Attending Badger Girls State now in session at the University of Wisconsin is Miss Kay Schalles, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Schalles, Waunakee.
The Waunakee Alloy Casters rolled to their fifth straight triumph of the season when they defeated Verona under the lights Thursday evening of last week by a 10-4 score.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 22, 1972
The area’s newest congregation, Peace Lutheran, held their first service Sunday in the basement of the First Wisconsin Bank Building.
The 31-degree temperature that hit Dane County on June 8 didn’t help this year’s crop outlook – that’s for certain.
Miss Judith Anne Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elwin Smith, Waunakee, was united in marriage to Mr. Gordon L. Mayfield on June 9 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Tobacco planting got off to a slow start this year. A few growers complained that their plants were too small for an early planting.
FORTY YEARS AGO
June 10, 1982
A proposed ordinance that would have restricted use of alcoholic beverages between 4:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. in Waunakee parks died for lack of a second Monday after the village board heard the objections of a group of citizens.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Laufenberg, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a son born at Madison General Hospital on Friday, May 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Frederick, Waunakee, announce the engagement of their daughter, Teresa, to Steven Ripp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Ripp, Dane.
Miss Karen Schwenn and Vernon Endres were united in marriage May 1 at Peace Lutheran Church.
Three Waunakee Warrior girls softball players receiving major awards at the banquet include Ann Breunig, co-captain; Teresa Bauer, most valuable player and co-captain; and Shelly Hellenbrand, most improved player.
Elementary school teachers Kathy Werlein and Lon Bartling, who intend to be married this summer, enjoyed a surprise shower given by students.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
June 4, 1992
Denise Steinhauer has been hired to fill a new officer position at the Waunakee Police Department. She has been working part time for the department since 1990.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Maggie Dorn, the deputy clerk of the Village of Waunakee who has served as acting village clerk in recent months.
Ernest and Dorathy Fangmeyer of Waunakee celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 14. They were married on June 3, 1942.
Steve and Carrie Strebel of Waunakee are happy to announce the birth of their son on May 27 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Five Waunakee athletes qualified for the WIAA State Track and Field meet. They are Chad Moston, Gena Duren, Rhonda Endres, Jenny Wipperfurth and Marnie Blau.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
June 6, 2002
Members of the Waunakee High School Class of 2002 celebrated their graduation Saturday evening, holding to such traditions as thanking parents and teachers, irreverent jabs at high school life and a climatic gush of Silly String.
Larry and Lynette Kippley will celebrate their Silver Anniversary with an open house on June 21 at Rex’s Innkeeper at 8 p.m. with a lunch buffet and dance.
TEN YEARS AGO
June 7, 2012
A several-year push to install lights at the Waunakee High School baseball diamond might finally come to fruition this summer.
Facing an uncertain fiscal future, the Waunakee Village Board Monday began to discuss their expectations as they plan the 2013 budget. With village revaluation results and state aid amounts unknown, several board members stressed a need for cautious and conservative planning.
The Waunakee High School Scholarship Committee surpassed its 2012 scholarship drive goal of $45,000, collecting donations totaling $46,535.57, committee members announced.